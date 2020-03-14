Better songs to wash your hands to

Washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds is the best way to keep them clean, but odds are you’re already sick of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” and “The ABCs.” Here are 10 20-second song snippets to spice up your handwashing experience.

Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Bass’

This one is for the boys with the booming system

Top down, AC with the cooler system

When he come up in the club, he be blazin’ up

Got stacks on deck like he savin’ up

And he ill, he real, he might gotta deal

The Rembrandts – ‘I’ll be there for you’ (the ‘Friends’ theme song – be sure to stretch out those ‘yous’)

I’ll be there for you

(When the rain starts to pour)

I’ll be there for you

(Like I’ve been there before)

I’ll be there for you

(‘Cause you’re there for me too)

Oasis – ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’

And so Sally can wait

She knows it’s too late

As we’re walking on by

My soul slides away

But don’t look back in anger

I heard you say.

Dido – Thank You (the chorus of Eminem’s ‘Stan’)

My tea’s gone cold, I wondering why I got out of bed at all

The morning rain clouds up my window, and I can’t see at all

And even if I could it’d all be grey, but your picture on my wall

It reminds me that it’s not so bad, it’s not so bad

My Chemical Romance – ‘Welcome To the Black Parade’

When I was a young boy

My father took me into the city

To see a marching band

He said “son, when you grow up

Would you be the savior

Of the broken, the beaten, and the damned?”

Kendrick Lamar – ‘Money Trees’

It go Halle Berry or hallelujah

Pick your poison tell me what you do

Everybody gon’ respect the shooter

But the one in front of the gun lives forever (the one in front of the gun forever)

And I been hustlin’ all day, this a way, that a way

Through canals and alleyways, just to say

Money trees is the perfect place for shade and that’s just how I feel (now, now)

Tame Impala – ‘Feels Like We Only Go Backwards’

It feels like I only go backwards, baby

Every part of me says, “Go ahead”

I got my hopes up again, oh no, not again

Feels like we only go backwards, darling

Pink Floyd – ‘Another Brick in the Wall pt. 2’

We don’t need no education

We don’t need no thought control

No dark sarcasm in the classroom

Teachers leave them kids alone

Hey, teachers, leave them kids alone

All in all it’s just another brick in the wall

All in all you’re just another brick in the wall

Mark Morrison – ‘Return Of the Mack’

all those times I said that I love you

(You lied to me) yes, I tried, yes, I tried

(You lied to me) even though you know I’d die for you

(You lied to me) yes, I cried, yes, I cried

it is

(Return of the Mack) come on

(Return of the Mack) oh my God

(You know that I’ll be back) here I am

Spice Girls – ‘Wannabe’

Yo, I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want

So tell me what you want, what you really, really want

I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want

So tell me what you want, what you really, really want

I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha)

I wanna really, really, really wanna zigazig ah

If you want my future, forget my past

If you wanna get with me, better make it fast