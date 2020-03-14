Better songs to wash your hands to
Washing your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds is the best way to keep them clean, but odds are you’re already sick of “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star” and “The ABCs.” Here are 10 20-second song snippets to spice up your handwashing experience.
Nicki Minaj – ‘Super Bass’
This one is for the boys with the booming system
Top down, AC with the cooler system
When he come up in the club, he be blazin’ up
Got stacks on deck like he savin’ up
And he ill, he real, he might gotta deal
The Rembrandts – ‘I’ll be there for you’ (the ‘Friends’ theme song – be sure to stretch out those ‘yous’)
I’ll be there for you
(When the rain starts to pour)
I’ll be there for you
(Like I’ve been there before)
I’ll be there for you
(‘Cause you’re there for me too)
Oasis – ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’
And so Sally can wait
She knows it’s too late
As we’re walking on by
My soul slides away
But don’t look back in anger
I heard you say.
Dido – Thank You (the chorus of Eminem’s ‘Stan’)
My tea’s gone cold, I wondering why I got out of bed at all
The morning rain clouds up my window, and I can’t see at all
And even if I could it’d all be grey, but your picture on my wall
It reminds me that it’s not so bad, it’s not so bad
My Chemical Romance – ‘Welcome To the Black Parade’
When I was a young boy
My father took me into the city
To see a marching band
He said “son, when you grow up
Would you be the savior
Of the broken, the beaten, and the damned?”
Kendrick Lamar – ‘Money Trees’
It go Halle Berry or hallelujah
Pick your poison tell me what you do
Everybody gon’ respect the shooter
But the one in front of the gun lives forever (the one in front of the gun forever)
And I been hustlin’ all day, this a way, that a way
Through canals and alleyways, just to say
Money trees is the perfect place for shade and that’s just how I feel (now, now)
Tame Impala – ‘Feels Like We Only Go Backwards’
It feels like I only go backwards, baby
Every part of me says, “Go ahead”
I got my hopes up again, oh no, not again
Feels like we only go backwards, darling
Pink Floyd – ‘Another Brick in the Wall pt. 2’
We don’t need no education
We don’t need no thought control
No dark sarcasm in the classroom
Teachers leave them kids alone
Hey, teachers, leave them kids alone
All in all it’s just another brick in the wall
All in all you’re just another brick in the wall
Mark Morrison – ‘Return Of the Mack’
all those times I said that I love you
(You lied to me) yes, I tried, yes, I tried
(You lied to me) even though you know I’d die for you
(You lied to me) yes, I cried, yes, I cried
it is
(Return of the Mack) come on
(Return of the Mack) oh my God
(You know that I’ll be back) here I am
Spice Girls – ‘Wannabe’
Yo, I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want
So tell me what you want, what you really, really want
I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want
So tell me what you want, what you really, really want
I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha) I wanna, (ha)
I wanna really, really, really wanna zigazig ah
If you want my future, forget my past
If you wanna get with me, better make it fast
Leave a Reply