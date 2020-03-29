Virtual Final Friday showcases local artists in the age of social distancing

Artists Angie Evans and Lindsey Kernodle posted photos of their artwork during the Virtual Final Friday event on March 27.

The stay-at-home order didn’t stop local artists from sharing their work with the community for Final Friday.

Javan Andrew hosted a three-hour Virtual Final Friday event on Facebook for Wichita-area artists to post their artwork and information so that customers and fans can find and follow their work.

The Virtual Final Friday featured 22 area artists and a wide array of work, including paintings, wedding envelopes, gaming illustrations, pirate coin necklaces, cross stitching, ink drawings, photography, filmmaking, and custom wood burning.

More than 70 viewers were interested in the page, which garnered many comments and likes.

“As long as we’re social distancing, it’s important that we still put value on art and artists,” Andrew said.

Some of the artists included Yewah Sirak, Heather Byers, Sarah Harmon, Danielle Putnam, Lindsey Kernodle, Robert Maxwell, Royle Juusola, Sarah Harris, and Angie Evans.

Andrew said he plans to host another Final Friday soon.

“I’m working on making a bigger event for Final Friday in April with some more artists and more virtual traffic,” he said.

The event is still active on Facebook under its title Virtual Final Friday, and artwork that was showcased can still be viewed and purchased.