Sedgwick County Fair canceled due to COVID-19

The 2020 Sedgwick County Fair has been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The announcement was made on Tuesday night by the Sedgwick County Fair Board.

“The restriction on mass gatherings along with the public health protocols present challenges that we ultimately could not overcome,” the announcement read. “We take public health and safety seriously and so after much discussion we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Sedgwick County Fair.”

The fair was originally scheduled for July 8-11. Refunds will be made for any advanced ticket purchases.

The Fair Board is planning a “spectacular return” for 2021.