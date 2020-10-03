Local haunted attraction to look different this year due to COVID-19

As the fall season is fully upon us and Halloween approaches, Maize’s haunted attraction, Field of Screams, begins their season of scaring. The popular attraction opened on Friday, September 25.

Due to COVID-19, Field of Screams will look slightly different this year. The attraction is reducing their capacity and requiring that all tickets be pre-purchased. A mask policy has also been implemented, stating that everyone attending must wear a mask at all times.

Temperature checks will be administered on all actors, staff, and crew members before they are allowed to go to their respective stations and work areas. The actors have also been given clearance to break character to make sure attendees are following the mask policy.

Field of Screams is also providing no-touch hand sanitizing stations for visitor use and following specific social distancing guidelines.

With the health and safety of the public being a top-priority right now, the haunted attraction promises to monitor incoming developments and do what they can to support the safety of their guests and staff.

For more information please visit https://scaryprairiepines.com/.