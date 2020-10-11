The Sunflower Soundtrack: Spooky Sounds

Karen’s Picks

I put a spell on you by Bette Midler (Hocus Pocus 1993)

I specifically chose this cover because ‘Hocus Pocus’ is the most iconic Halloween movie of all time and I will debate that until the day I die. Like, who doesn’t want to be the Sanderson sisters? They’re flawless! Evil? Eh, maybe. But, flawless! Just look at their dramatic entrances, magical capabilities, singing skills, and incredible quotes! The “SISTAHHHS” are here to conquer Halloween.

Rocky Horror soundtrack

“Rocky Horror” has the making of a perfect Halloween movie: murder, sex, and the breaking of social norms. Plus, its soundtrack is amazing! It gives off risky, spooky, and mysterious vibes all while being hilarious. I recommend the musical, movie, and soundtrack to anybody who wants something different from the normal. Put on your best fishnet tights and strut around town in stilettos with your head held high.

Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jr.

This song brings back vivid memories of me stealing my sisters IPod in elementary school and constantly replaying “Ghostbusters”, because for some reason, nine year old Karen was obsessed with it. This is a must-add to any great Halloween playlist.

Thriller by Michael Jackson

This is an obvious selection, which I would argue makes it the best. One cannot simply live through the Halloween season without listening to “Thriller” at least once. Does it remind me of that dancing scene from “13 Going On To 30”? Yes. Will I pretend to know the dance once the song starts playing? Yes. Get in touch with your inner zombie and enjoy this classic throwback.

Julia’s Picks

Psycho Killer by Talking Heads

This song is perfect to jam out to during a Halloween party with all your friends. It has a spooky vibe while also being a really good song that I listen to all-year round. I can picture myself singing this song word for word with my sister and dancing around the kitchen all through October. If you haven’t listened to this song before, now is the perfect time to give it a try.

This is Halloween by The Citizens of Halloween

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” This is arguably one of the best Halloween movies out there, so it’s only fitting to add this song to your soundtrack. If you are struggling to get in the Halloween mood, I guarantee listening to this song will give you all of the spooky feels. This song is beautifully composed and will make you feel like a kid again in the best way.

I Put A Spell On You by Alice Smith

If you’re looking for a song that will put you in the perfect spooky mood, this is one you will definitely want to listen to. It’s super unique with some really great vocals that are guaranteed to give you chills. This somber and soulful song will be perfect to break up your other upbeat songs on your Halloween soundtrack.

Devil in Disguise by Elvis Presley

This song might be a bit of a reach, but as a huge Elvis fan, I think it is a necessary addition to a Halloween soundtrack. It’s a song that everyone has heard at least once and I can’t help but start tapping my feet when it starts playing. Grab your favorite dance partner and hit the dance floor for a Halloween celebration you won’t forget!

Kaylee’s Picks

Spooky, Scary Skeletons by Andrew Gold (Undead Tombstone Remix)

If you have a TikTok, then you have probably heard this song because it is all over the app. This is a whimsical song that always gets stuck in my head, and that is what makes it so great. If I could choose a song to get stuck in my head for the month of October, it would be this one.

Cannibal by Kesha

This song is definitely a throwback to junior high, and with that being said, I know every word. I still remember the first time I saw Kesha’s Tik Tok music video where she had gold sparkly nail polish, so naturally I had to paint my nails with gold sparkly nail polish. In my opinion, she was definitely an icon through my preteen years. This song is great for getting into that rebellious mood for the month of October.

Skeleton Sam by LVCRFT

What first caught my attention was the beginning of the song, because it screams Halloween. There are not a lot of pop Halloween theme songs out there, but I think this one might be for you if you are a pop genre lover.

Dead Man’s Arms by Bishop Briggs

I have always loved Bishop Briggs because her voice has so much soul in it and there is a lot of passion behind her lyrics. This song is definitely slower than the other recommended songs but her voice makes it so worth it. When she sings “Boy, you got more bones than a graveyard, it’s true there is more love in a dead man’s arms,” wow I felt that one.

Werewolves of London by Warren Zevon

This song is a classic, so naturally I had to add it to our soundtrack. It has a vintage and cozy feel to the music, so it is the perfect song to add to your fall playlist. It makes me want to go to the pumpkin patch then cuddle up after and watch a horror movie.

Morgan’s Picks

Little Shop of Horrors soundtrack

A man-eating plant, a psycho dentist, and Skid Row is the best spooky musical to get you in the Halloween mood. This musical combines both a tragic love story and horrifying supernatural species. So whether you’re dying to belt “Suddenly Seymour” in your car, or you’re channeling Orin Scrivello’s morbid demeanor in “Dentist!”, this musical is for you. Just remember, don’t feed the plants!

Calling All the Monsters by China Anne McClain

As a life-long Disney Channel fan, this song is one of the greatest. I can’t go a single Halloween season without blasting this song at full volume with a few of my friends in my car, or watching the music video at least 100 times. China Anne McClain served us a masterpiece. This song is the best spooky throwback for your playlist.

Monster Mash by Bobby Pickett

Okay, I know this song is cliche but nonetheless, still a classic. The spooky sounds mixed with Bobby Pickett’s deep vocals makes “Monster Mash” a truly perfect Halloween song. No matter how many times we’ve heard it, it’s still hard not to sing along. You may call it “overplayed”, but I call it iconic. So do the mash…