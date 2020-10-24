How to celebrate Halloween safely during COVID-19

COVID-19 may have changed how Halloween looks this year, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of safe ways to celebrate the beloved holiday. Halloween is a chance to take a break from reality and feel like a kid again during the chaotic mess that is 2020. If you’ve been scrambling to find plans for Halloween, here are some ideas to celebrate the spooky season.

1.Visit a Pumpkin Patch

There is no better way to get into the spirit of Fall than visiting a pumpkin patch. With plenty of space between people outside and tons of fun activities for all ages, it’s the perfect way to spend your Saturday afternoon. Marietta Farm, located in Andover, has a corn pit, grass maze, inflatable bouncer, live animals, hay bale rides, games, and of course pumpkins for visitors to enjoy. Tickets are five dollars during the week and seven dollars on the weekends; if you’re trying to avoid crowds and save money, going on a weekday is your best bet. Marietta Farm is located at 1600 E US-54 highway in Andover, Kansas.

2. Have a socially-distanced movie night outdoors with your favorite Halloween movies

If you’re looking for a cozy night, consider having a Halloween movie night outside and watching movies on a big screen. Invite some of your BFF’s and snuggle up in your favorite blanket in the trunk of your car. The best thing about this is being able to spend Halloween night with your closest pals while also being able to socially distance and enjoy a crisp Fall night. Pick out your favorite Halloween movies, grab your favorite snacks, and get ready for a spooky night!

3. Carving pumpkins and doing Halloween crafts with your family

If you’re not a fan of scary things, take the opportunity to get your hands dirty and carve pumpkins with your family. Let your creative side out and compete for the best design for bragging rights. If you aren’t a fan of carving pumpkins, head to your nearest craft store, look up some ideas online, and create your own masterpiece.

4. Visit Field of Screams

For the die-hard horror fans, reserve your tickets for Field of Screams for a night of spooks and thrills. If you’re worried about social distancing, new regulations have been put in place this year to keep everyone safe during COVID-19. People will be allowed in their queue lines only 15 minutes before their reserved time and ticket sales have been limited. I recommend bringing a couple of your closest friends so that you have someone to hide behind when the chainsaw guy jumps out of the bushes. Field of Screams is located at 4055 North Tyler Rd. in Maize, Kansas.