Day of the Dead themed Final Friday brings students together to celebrate the Mexican holiday

A student paints a skull for the Day of the Dead themed First Friday.

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion hosted a Dia de los Muertos themed Final Friday yesterday at the Rhatigan Student Center.

Students were able to come together to paint sugar skulls, listen to music, and eat pan de dulce all while maintaining safe physical distance.

Alicia Sanchez, Director of Diversity and Inclusion, organized the event. She says that she decided to host a Day of the Dead themed Final Friday instead of a Halloween one since it is the ODI’s mission to showcase different cultures.

“[Dia de los Muertos] is about celebrating the history and culture of loved ones who have left before us,” Sanchez said. “…Our office wanted to make sure this event provided students an opportunity to come together to focus on it, because it’s so easy to do Halloween but our office wants to make sure we showcase different holidays.”

Sanchez says growing up she used to observe the holiday, but as the years have gone by the connection has slowly been lost.

“I observed it when I was younger more than I do now, but now that I have my own child I think it’s important to expose him to the culture,” Sanchez said “…I think it’s important to make sure that he’s aware of that piece of who he is and his identity.”

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion will be hosting a cookie skull pick up, first come first serve, Nov. 1 to celebrate The Day of the Dead. The event will start at 11 a.m. in the ODI.

“Go learn more and stop by,” Sanchez says.