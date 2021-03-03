Business Internship and Career Fair helps students prepare for the future

‘Tis the season to start thinking about finding a job or an internship this summer after graduation. Prior to COVID-19, this task was already daunting and now it can be even more daunting with the restrictions brought by COVID.

On Tuesday, Feb 23, Shocker Career Accelerator hosted their annual Business Internship and Career Fair in a virtual format. Students who attended the event had the opportunity to chat with over twenty different employers. From the CPA Firm Adams Brown, to Koch Industries, to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., students had the opportunity to engage with employers in one-on-one or group sessions to get them in front of potential employers prior to graduation. Students had access to the employer’s wealth of knowledge and were able to get information about applying for full-time jobs, internships, co-ops and experience-based learning.

Students in attendance were able to speak with employers and build a strong lead on the inevitable. They were able to discover employers they may not have heard about prior to the Internship and Career Fair.

For more information on post-graduation jobs, internships and other career oriented resources, visit Shocker Career Accelerator at www.wichita.edu/careerdevelopment.