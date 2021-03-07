Virtual career fair creates conveniency for students and employers

A fulfilling, rewarding career may be at your fingertips if you know how to network. (NAPS)

Career fairs are an opportunity for college students to connect with future employers and even land a job in the future.

This year, Wichita State University held the Cooperative Education and Internship Fair on Wednesday, March 3.

Some of the benefits to having the career fair as a virtual event include no travel time or expenses for employers, and there is no limit on the amount of employers that can attend the fair. Some of the past employers that have attended this fair include AmeriCrops, Contec Americas, Datapath, U.S. Space and Rocket Center, and several others.

Sarah Muzzy, Shocker Career Accelerator Director said students will need to take several steps in order to prepare for the event. These steps include researching the companies attending, having a short introduction ready, highlighting strengths with examples, and having questions ready to ask employers. Muzzy encourages students to attend these events.

“We would always like to see all students take advantage of our virtual career fairs. Career fairs are an excellent way to network with employers from all over the country,” Muzzy said.

Muzzy suggested additional tips in order for students to get ready for career fairs. She suggested that students sign up early, and go for a resume check-up.

Muzzy also said how the event is different and similar in a virtual versus in-person platform.

Virtual and traditional fairs are similar,” Muzzy said. “The main difference between the two is the virtual fair is held on an interactive platform in an online format using a computer. Each virtual fair requires students to RSVP and sign up for group sessions and one-on-one sessions with an employer.”

In order to find out more about workshops in the future, students can check out the events page on the Wichita State website or they can look on the Handshake guide as well.