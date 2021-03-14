8th annual Gender and Sexuality Conference goes virtual this semester

The Wichita State Department of Sociology hosted its 8th annual Gender and Sexuality in Kansas Conference. The conference also had co-sponsors to help with the event.

The conference was held on Wednesday, March 12. The event was held live on Facebook and was a free event. It had a discussion board as well. The conference started at 9 a.m. and lasted until 4:30 p.m.

This conference was an opportunity for students, faculty, staff members, and community members to come together to discuss sexuality and gender issues. The keynote speakers this year were Kansas Representative Stephanie Byers and educator and activist Shana Chivon. Byers was the opening keynote speaker and Chivon was the closing keynote speaker.