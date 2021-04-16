Ulrich+Museum+accepting+internship+applications

Wichita State’s Ulrich Museum of Art is accepting applications for their paid internship program.

The internships can give students a closer look into the operations and activities of an art museum. They will have the opportunity to learn invaluable information that can be beneficial for their future.

Some of the tasks the interns will be required to perform are: assisting with research for exhibitions, cataloging works of art, helping with publicity, participating in exhibition installations, working on programs, and giving exhibitions tours.

The internship program may go towards students’ course credit requirements after coordination with many academic departments.

The deadline to submit applications is April 30, 2021.

Students wanting to apply can submit a current resume and a cover letter by email to Ksenya Gurshtein, Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art or Jana Erwin, Head of Education at [email protected]. The resume and cover letter should include a summary of past experiences with art and museum work, goals for the future, and an explanation of why they are wanting to intern at a university art museum.