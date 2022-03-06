Euphoria doesn’t shy away from difficult topics

HBO Max released the season two finale of “Euphoria” on Sunday. Just like every other episode of the series, it was graphic and heartbreaking.

The storyline follows Zendaya who plays Rue. Rue has struggled with drug addiction since her dad was diagnosed with cancer. Her character not only battles addiction but severe anxiety, depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder. Throughout the two seasons, Rue undergoes withdrawal and relapse numerous times.

We also see familiar faces from Jacob Elordi, starring in the Kissing Booth, and Eric Dane, from Grey’s Anatomy.

The two play son and father, and both of them struggle with their sexualities.

Dane, who plays Cal Jacobs, is a pansexual who got his high school sweetheart pregnant. He felt trapped and married her.

Elordi, who plays Nate Jacobs, not only is a closeted pansexual like his father, but has ranging anger issues. He has physically and emotionally abused his on-again, off-again ex-girlfriend Maddy, played by Alexa Demie.

The only sane character on the show is Lexi, played by Maude Apatow. Lexi has been Rue’s best friend since preschool. She tries to protect Rue, from a distance, throughout her addiction. Their relationship did not develop a close bond until season two, after Lexi’s play. However, the two got closer after Rue introduced Lexi to Fezco, played by Angus Cloud, or better known as Fez, at a party.

Fez is Rue’s family. He also happens to be a drug dealer, but refuses to sell to Rue since her relapse in season one.

Fez and Lexi have an unspoken relationship. After all the dark moments “Euphoria” contains, the small longing looks and long phone calls give the audience a time to breathe. From the outside, Fez and Lexi have nothing in common but connect through their similar values.

Fez takes care of his 15-year-old brother, Ashtray, played by Javon Walton. They also live with their sick grandmother and run the family business. He has so much pressure on his shoulders because he is seen as the protector.

After the finale, fans could not be more ready for season three. The main question, what happened to Fez?

In the finale, Fez was accidentally shot by Ashtray moments before the SWAT team killed Ashtray, for murder. Fez was taken away by the police, but we never saw what happened next.

Although Zendaya, Elordi and every other cast member evoke every emotion possible from the audience, I do not recommend “Euphoria.” The plot is brilliant and creator Sam Levinson brought awareness to other issues – body shaming, murder, abandonment and attachment issues.

However, the show is entirely too graphic. Before the first episode, producers posted a public warning advising individuals who are easily triggered to not watch the series. Zendaya, also a producer, posted on her Instagram to warn the viewer audience.

Much of the graphic content was unnecessary and the show would have offered so much more without it. The plot draws people in, not the inappropriate interactions.