Student Activities Council presents 12th annual Drag Show

Deadnettle performs in their second performance of the night, showcasing the costume they made.

It’s not every day WSU students got to see performers with names like “Boxx Cheez” or “IRox Da Panties.” The 12th Annual Drag Show sponsored by the Student Activities Council, Spectrum and the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, allowed students and other community members the opportunity to see a one-of-a-kind show.

The show featured a variety of artists, some wearing traditional drag makeup and others with other themes. Audience members had the ability to tip the performers virtually or physically.

“It was very much different than what I had experienced [with another drag show] because I’ve never seen alternative drag so it was really cool to see other forms of drag,” political science major Tyler Dorsch said.

The show featured artists like Priscilla Chambers from “Boulet Brothers Dragula” and Chy’enne Valentino from “RuPaul’s Queen of the Universe,” as well as other local performers.

“I really loved vocals, so I enjoyed Valentino, and Priscilla’s energy was absolutely crazy—loved it,” business major Kayla Young said.

Last year the show was held in an online format to accommodate for the pandemic. The in-person event allowed for a more lively, intimate atmosphere.

“It’s very electric,” elementary education major August Fite said. “There’s kind of a chaos here that I love; it’s so supportive and energetic.”

Clashing with the positive overtones, audience members described a common feeling of “comfortable discomfort,” coinciding with the sexual and colorful language which are common in drag shows.

“You kind of get comfortable being uncomfortable, and there’s lots of seating if you don’t want to be upfront and interact with anybody you can sit more towards the back,” Fite said

The performers, all members and/or advocates for the LGBTQ+ community, widely communicated a message of love, hope and acceptance within their performances.

“They’re up there doing their thing, and we’re cheering for everything they do,” music education major May Gonzalez said.

“I took videos because you wouldn’t believe it if you weren’t here,” Young said. “The amount of activism here—I was shocked by—and the liveliness of every single performance was absolutely crazy.”