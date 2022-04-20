Hippodrome comes back to campus in-person

Kappa Kappa Gamma and Phi Delta Theta presents The Bad “Wolf” during the Hippodrome set up by Student Activities Council on April 8.

Creativity took the stage last weekend at the 94th annual installment of Hippodrome, one of Wichita State’s longest-running traditions.

Hippodrome has been a celebration of arts and creative talents since when it first appeared in 1928. Back in the day, organizations from Wichita State University were invited to participate in a stunt competition, the winner received a ten dollar prize.

Kappa Kappa Gamma and Phi Delta Theta mixed together Little Red Riding Hood, Three Little Pigs and Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing. The combinations won them multiple awards, including first place.

Hippodrome has only been canceled only twice in its history, once during World War II and most recently in 2020 during the COVID-19.

Graduate Assistant Jordan Urban said in a previous interview with The Sunflower, that the anticipation has been growing for this year’s performance after two years of not being able to perform in person.

“Hippodrome has only been canceled twice in the past, once for World War two and again for COVID-19, so we are definitely excited to be back to the live event,” Urban said. “Having to cancel Hippodrome last year has impacted this year’s event, but we are excited to be back in person with safety measures in place.”

Last year, while having a different format and transferring online, the event was still able to take place. The 94th annual show was this passing Friday, April 8 and the first in-person show since 2019.The event included props, tons of funny jokes and a filled audience.

Freshman Isabella Rowden attended the event last minute to write about in an assignment for her First-Year Seminar. Between all the groups and skits, her favorite was a beautiful piano solo played by Rohit Rameshwaram in between skits.

“The dude who plays the piano was my favorite,” Rowden said. “It was a pretty song. I pulled out my phone and recorded the whole thing to send to my mom so she could hear it, too.”

Gamma Phi Beta Sorority members and the Beta Theta Pi Fraternity members joined forces in reenacting Horton Hears a Who.

Delta Upsilon made their Diary of a Wimpy Kid skit come to life. From featuring Fregly, to mastering Greg Heffley’s attitude and Rowley in general. Their comedic skit won them fourth place in the competition.

Members of Tri Delta and Sigma Alpha Epsilon presented a mixture of The Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, The Lorax and The Cat in the Hat.

Delta Gamma and Sigma Phi Epsilon acted out their own funny take in The Magic Treehouse.

The night ended with teams with trophies in hand and smiles on faces. Organizers look forward to the upcoming years.

“Although we have some changes to the event from past Hippodrome events, we are excited for the future of the event. I am looking forward to seeing all of the talent WSU students have and can’t wait for them to share it with the campus and community,” Urban said in a previous interview.