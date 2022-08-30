Students and alumni attend the Ulrich Fall Exhibition opening

Director and Professor of Graphic Design Jeff Pulaski (middle right) attended the event among other WSU students, staff and alumni.

On Aug. 25, the Ulrich Museum of Art held their annual fall exhibition grand opening party. This year, the biggest exhibition on display at the Ulrich is ‘Myths of the West.’

This exhibition is a collection of stories of indigenous people told through art and handmade artifacts made to represent indigenous culture. Many pieces in this exhibit represent Native American tribes that occupy Wichita and tribes that continue to call Kansas home.

The second series is Cheryl Pope’s ‘Variations on a Love Theme,’ which utilizes fabric techniques and traditional painting to convey her style.

Some of those who attended the event were current students and former students at Wichita State.

“I have never seen this building before,” WSU student Emilio Ginzo said. “I wanted to find something that I was interested in.”

A friend invited Danielle Rogge, a WSU alum, to attend. She said it feels cool to be back at Wichita State.

The Ulrich will be holding four events throughout the months of Sept., Oct. and Nov. for ‘Myths of the West.’

These events include:

Curator Talk: Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m.

Senior Wednesday: Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10:30 a.m.

Contemporary Indigenous Arts Festival: Tuesday, Oct. 4 through Wednesday, Oct. 5

Artist Talk: Friday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m.

All events and details about them can be found at ulrich.wichita.edu/programs. This exhibition will be up in the Ulrich Museum of Art until Dec. 3, 2022.