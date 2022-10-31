Trunk-or-Treat offers safe alternative for Halloween

Members of the Gamma Pi Delta sorority decorated a car and themselves in a zoo theme and set up a game for kids to play alongside getting candy.

Swapping front doors for car doors, trunk-or-treats are often seen as a safer alternative to door-to-door trick-or-treating, especially for younger kids. On Saturday, kids and parents were able to gather in Braeburn Square to participate in this activity, organized by the Student Advocacy and Leadership Organization.

At the trunk-or-treat, kids were enticed with a BINGO scavenger hunt with exciting prizes, such as trending pop-it toys.

“Kids have to go find the pictures scattered across here,” Assistant Director in the SEAL office Brandon McClain said. “They might be on staff, on cars, on rocks, or in a bush.”

Aside from candy and prizes, several of the cars had little games next to them, from spider ring toss to Jenga.

The event would not have been possible without the generosity of volunteers.

“Everyone in the cars are volunteers,” McClain said. “We also have participants in SongFest participating. We have some of our staff here to help out as well.”

Several campus organizations volunteered vehicles for the trunk-or-treat, ranging from the dental hygiene department, to parking services, to several Greek Life members.

“We need more representation from the Dental Hygiene department,” dental hygiene student Michael Sengvilay said. “We are giving out toothbrushes and toothpaste for all kids, and we have different sizes for different age groups.”

Braeburn Square’s spin on trunk-or-treat gave local kids a safe space to play games, meet community members and, of course, rack up some candy.