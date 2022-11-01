Fright Night offers safe and spooky fun

Heskett Center was turned into a horror house as it hosted WSU’s annual Fright Night. On Oct. 28, the Heskett Center hosted a costume constest, a movie marathon, a haunted house and glow yoga for the event.

Wichita State’s Heskett Center got into the Halloween spirit and hosted its annual Fright Night last Friday.

The event included a haunted house, movie viewings, snacks, a costume contest and glow-in-the-dark yoga.

“We like to have something on the weekends so that students will stay on campus,” Beth Albers, the Coordinator of Events for Campus Activities and Recreation, said. “It’s a fun way to get students engaged with each other and the campus.”

Fright Night is hosted as a way to engage and keep students safe on campus during the holiday weekend.

“We want to try to keep students on campus during the holiday,” Albers said. “Because if they stay on campus, there’s less risk on them, you know, partying or doing something dangerous or reckless.”

Students could sit in the lobby and watch Hocus Pocus, which was followed by Hocus Pocus 2, while enjoying monster-themed snacks like Dead Man’s Toes (little smokies), Toxic Sludge (cheese dip) and Zombie Punch.

The haunted house was the most popular attraction, with the line trailing to the other end of the hallway nearly all night as students waited to go through the horrors.

“The students love it,” Albers said, “We’ve had some kids who have done it three or four times now. It’s a good way to engage people.”