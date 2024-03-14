Baseball splits series at home against Nebraska

On the home turf of Tyler Field at Eck Stadium, Wichita State’s baseball team split its series against Nebraska, 1-1. The Shockers lost their first game on Tuesday, 8-6 and won the second game on Wednesday, 9-3.

After the two-game series, Wichita State is now 10-6 overall this season.

Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Shockers gained the upper hand in the bottom of the first inning as freshman Camden Johnson reached home plate after senior Dayvin Johnson sent a shot up the middle.

Nebraska answered in the top of the third inning, scoring four runs as junior Tyler Stone hit a two-RBI home run and senior Ben Columbus singled to left field, earning another two runs for the Huskers.

After another three-run explosion from the Huskers in the fourth, redshirt junior Jordan Rogers brought Wichita State within four runs in the top of the sixth inning as he sent a two-RBI bomb to left-center to make the score 7-3.

The Shockers went on a three-run rally in the bottom of the eighth inning, capped off by a sophomore Jaden Gustafson RBI single. In the ninth, Wichita State left a man on first as they came up just short of a comeback win.

Freshman Brady Hamilton earned his second season loss on the mound for Wichita State as he gave up six runs, two unearned on seven hits and struck out four batters.

Junior Derek Williams went 3-5 in the batter’s box for the Shockers, scoring a run in the process. Redshirt junior Ryan Callahan went 2-3, earning his fifth RBI of the season.

Wednesday

In its second game, Wichita State started hot, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning with redshirt junior Jordan Rogers leading the charge with a two-RBI triple, eventually crossing home plate on a throwing error.

The Shockers were not finished, scoring five runs in the bottom of the second inning. The rally was capped off with a senior Seth Stroh grand slam to extend Wichita State’s lead to 9-0.

Nebraska scored one run in the top of the sixth and two in the top of the ninth to decide the final score, 9-3.

Freshman Tyler Dobbs earned his third win this season with six strikeouts and one hit in five innings.

Rogers went 2-3, earning two RBIs and reaching home plate twice for the Shockers. Gustafson and Camden Johnson both hit 2-4 during the game, upping Johnson’s batting average to .394 and Gustafson’s to .317 this season.

Wichita State will play its third straight series at home from March 15 through March 17 as it takes on Gonzaga University. The first pitch is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m.