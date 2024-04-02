Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Empty Space Theatre presents ‘Smokefall’

Directors Trevor Andreasen and Jessica Hudson present “Smokefall,” a play where magical realism meets family drama.
Muhammed Ghais Saleem and Charith Surya KottiApril 2, 2024
The cast of "Smokefall," put on by the student-run Empty Space Theater, bows to the audience at the end of the show. The production took place at the Hughes Metroplex Complex and presents a family drama with themes of magical realism.
Muhammed Ghais Saleem, Photographer
Muhammed Ghais Saleem is a first-year photographer for The Sunflower. He is a freshman aerospace engineering major. Ghais Saleem is an international student, flying in from the United Arab Emirates. Photography is a hobby of his but, as an engineer, he finds more pleasure with working on mechanical stuff, such as cars. Ghais Saleem goes by he/him pronouns.

