The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

New WSU mural reflects ‘past,’ ‘present,’ and ‘even the unwritten future’ of Hispanic history in Wichita

Monique Bever, ReporterMay 6, 2024
Colombian street artist and muralist Nathalia Gallego Sánchez, known in the art world as GLeo, speaks to a media source at the unveiling of her "Adelante Juntos-Forward Together" Duerksen Amphitheater mural on May 3.

The Colombian street artist and muralist Nathalia Gallego Sánchez, known as GLeo, has likely reached every Wichitan who has driven past the Beachner Grain Elevator Mural on the north side of Wichita. Throughout April, GLeo worked to bring another mural to the Wichita State University campus on the Duerksen Fine Arts Center Amphitheater

The unveiling of the mural, or “Adelante Juntos-Forward Together,” was celebrated on May 3, alongside Cinco De Mayo. The event offered a petting zoo, an inflatable obstacle course and various Hispanic influences across the city, from food trucks to performances from the Mayberry Middle School mariachi band class and Raices De Mi Tierra Ballet Folklorico.

Though the event centered on the unveiling of the mural, Armando Minjárez — a local artist who directed the project alongside the Ulrich Museum and has now collaborated with GLeo on both of her Wichita murals — explained that the mural is not entirely finished and is expected to be done by Friday, May 10.

The mural captures the faces of Hispanic community members, alumni, students, and “future students.” University President Richard Muma called the unveiling a celebration of unity, diversity and progress.

“In this mural, we have reflected the past, the present, and even the unwritten future,” Minjárez said. “The mural is a great step, but it’s not going to be enough. As the university continues to move forward, seeking and attracting more Hispanic and Latinx students on campus, the university must also follow suit (and) continue to have an impact on this community.”
The Sunflower
