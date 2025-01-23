Faculty and administration struggle to agree on inclement weather policy

Less than a month into 2025, Wichita State University had to transition classes to remote delivery — once on Jan. 6 and again on Tuesday.

Both decisions, announced via email by the university’s strategic communications team, were based on an inclement weather policy that faculty and administration have struggled to agree on for nearly a year.

The week before the fall semester started, the university’s Faculty Senate debated possible updates to the university’s inclement weather policy, which outlines when and how the decision to cancel in-person classes is made. It wasn’t the first time the topic faced controversy.

Currently, the policy says, “When the University announces an inclement weather event, WSU classes shall move to remote delivery and remote operations.”

When the policy was enacted early last year, some faculty felt their perspectives weren’t taken into account. In particular, they wanted faculty to have more autonomy when it comes to deciding whether to cancel classes or hold them remotely.

During a November meeting, former Provost Shirley Lefever proposed an amended policy that would mention that the format of classes due to inclement weather is up to the course instructor. But, it would still make remote classes the default.

“We have online courses,” Lefever said. “We have courses that have to meet a certain number of minutes to meet accreditation. So there are instances where if we were to have an extended inclement weather or an extended emergency, it would be problematic to just cancel.”

Some faculty supported remote classes as a default, but others argued the policy meant students would expect remote classes even if the instructor preferred to cancel, which could cause confusion.

Some said students and faculty, who have children at home, might have difficulty attending remote classes when local schools are canceled. Internet connection concerns were also raised.

Last week, Faculty Senate President Mathew Muether said an updated policy would likely add language stating that classes could continue through “remote delivery,” which could include meeting over video or communication over Blackboard.

Faculty members still expressed dissatisfaction and a decision was not reached. Chase Billingham, an at-large senator and associate professor of sociology, has been a vocal critic of the policy both when it was enacted and during recent discussions.

“This new language that’s in the revised document here still prioritizes and puts the burden upon faculty members to continue offering remote classes,” Billingham said at the meeting. “There is language here about opting out (of holding remote classes), but that’s not the sentiment that really emerged from the Faculty Senate in the last meeting, where the sentiment that emerged, at least as I heard it, was about opting into remote delivery if a faculty member chooses to do so.”

On Wednesday, Director of Strategic Communications Lainie Mazzullo-Hart said in an email, “The policy is currently under draft and discussion, so right now, we do not have a final policy to share.”

With policy still under debate, it’s likely future inclement weather updates will continue to create confusion among different levels at the university.