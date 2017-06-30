The American Athletic Conference at a glance

Conference Record Standings (2017)

The University of Central Florida and Houston led the conference in the 2017 season both with a 15-9 conference record. Overall, Houston had the better record coming in at 42-21 and UCF right behind with 40-22.

UConn and USF tied for the second best conference record both at 14-10. Tulane 13-11, Cincinnati 10-14, Memphis 8-16, and East Carolina 7-17.

2017 AAC Conference Championship

Houston (40-19) won the 2017 American Championship against East Carolina receiving the automatic bid to the NCAA Championship. They tied for first (with UCF) in the regular-season as well, making them the first team in the American to win both the regular-season and tournament titles in the same season.

Hosting a 2017 NCAA Division 1 Regional

Houston was selected for the second time in the past three years to host a NCAA Division 1 regional which hosted Baylor, Texas A&M, and Iowa. Houston was one run away from advancing in postseason play after Texas A&M defeated Houston 4-3 in the final game of the NCAA Houston Regional.

The Cougars made their 21st NCAA Regional appearance, and had their first regular-season and conference tournament title in the past 17 years.

Top Five Earned Run Average Conference Leaders (2017)

Trey Cumbie, University of Houston (1.88) Peter Strezelecki, University of South Florida (2.42) Chris Williams, University of Central Florida (2.43) John King, University of Houston (2.99) Phoenix Sanders, University of South Florida (3.00)

Top Five Batting Average Conference Leaders (2017)