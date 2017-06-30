The American Athletic Conference at a glance

1 Comment
June 30, 2017
Wichita State officially joins the American Athletic Conference Saturday.
The AAC’s Conference Commissioner, Mike Aresco sent a welcome message to Wichita State stating: “I am extremely pleased, on behalf of the American’s member institutions, to welcome Wichita State as a new American Athletic Conference member. … I take great pride in extending a warm welcome to Wichita State, and I wish them well in the intense and rewarding competition that lies ahead.”
The AAC has produced nationally recognized teams. This package includes AAC conference standings, NCAA Tournament appearances from last season, and some of the conference’s leading athletes.
Conference Record Standings (2017)
The University of Central Florida and Houston led the conference in the 2017 season both with a 15-9 conference record. Overall, Houston had the better record coming in at 42-21 and UCF right behind with 40-22.
UConn and USF tied for the second best conference record both at 14-10. Tulane 13-11, Cincinnati 10-14, Memphis 8-16, and East Carolina 7-17.
2017 AAC Conference Championship
Houston (40-19) won the 2017 American Championship against East Carolina receiving the automatic bid to the NCAA Championship. They tied for first (with UCF) in the regular-season as well, making them the first team in the American to win both the regular-season and tournament titles in the same season.
Hosting a 2017 NCAA Division 1 Regional
Houston was selected for the second time in the past three years to host a NCAA Division 1 regional which hosted Baylor, Texas A&M, and Iowa. Houston was one run away from advancing in postseason play after Texas A&M defeated Houston 4-3 in the final game of the NCAA Houston Regional.
The Cougars made their 21st NCAA Regional appearance, and had their first regular-season and conference tournament title in the past 17 years.
Top Five Earned Run Average Conference Leaders (2017)
Top Five Batting Average Conference Leaders (2017)
Conference Record Standings (2017)
Southern Methodist University won the regular-season conference title 17-1 with their one loss being from a two point deficit to the regular-season runner up, Cincinnati. SMU was ranked fifth in the country for offensive rebounding (38.5) and produced an efficient offense shooting 53.6 percent field goal average for the 2017 season.
Cincinnati snagged the second place conference title with a 16-2 conference record. Cincinnati is one of eight teams to make an appearance in the NCAA Tournament each of the past seven seasons (alongside Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Michigan State, North Carolina, VCU, and Wisconsin.)
The University of Houston came in third with a 12-6 record, and the University of Central Florida right behind them with an 11-7 conference record.
2017 AAC Conference Championship
The competitiveness between both SMU and Cincinnati reflected into the 2017 American Championship. SMU defeated UCF 70-59, and Cincinnati defeated UConn 81-71 to advance to the championship.
Although the two had almost identical records, SMU clinched the automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament with a 71-56 win over Cincinnati.
Appearances in the 2017 NCAA Championship
Both SMU and Cincinnati made it to the Big Dance. SMU, a 6 seed, lost by one point in the first round to 11 seed USC.
Also seeded at the 6 seed, Cinci won the first round against No. 11 Kansas State 75-61, but then lost in the second round to No. 3 UCLA 79-97.
Top Five Best Field Goal Percentage 2016-2017 Season*
*Minimum of 120 FG
2017 Post-Season 1st Team All Conference Honors
Jalen Adams, UConn
Damyean Dotson, University of Houston
Rob Gray, University of Houston
Dedric Lawson, University of Memphis
Semi Ojeleye, Southern Methodist University
Conference Record Standings (2017) and 2017 AAC Conference Championship
UConn swept regular-season play 16-0, and finished overall 36-1. Temple University earned the runner-up spot with a 13-3 conference finish.
Along with sweeping the regular-season, UConn won the Conference Championship title against University of Southern Florida 100-44. UConn received the automatic bid to the Big Dance.
2017 NCAA Tournament Appearances
Temple University made their ninth all time appearance in the Big Dance, with their most recent appearance prior to 2017 in 2012. Their head coach, Tonya Cardoza became Temple’s program’s all-time winningest coach passing the previous record of 172 victories from Dawn Staley from 2000 to 2008.
The 10 seed Oregon upset the 7 seed Temple in the first round 71-70.
The University of Southern Florida also made it to the Big Dance for the fourth time in the past five seasons, and made it to the tournament for the third consecutive year. USF, seeded at 11, also fell in the first round of the tournament to 3 seed Florida State 87-66.
No. 1 UConn made it to the Final Four for the 10th consecutive season. UConn got upset by the 10 seed Oregon in overtime 66-64 breaking UConn’s 111 game win streak.
UConn Women’s Basketball
UConn holds the NCAA win streak record at 111 games. 2017 marked their ninth undefeated regular season. UConn Women’s basketball has the sport’s all-time winningest record in NCAA Tournament play 113-18 (.863).
UConn’s coach Geno Auriemma earned national Coach of the Year awards for the 2016-2017 season by four different organizations, including the USBWA and Associated Press. Auriemma also holds the record for the most NCAA Tournament wins at 113.
Top Five Best Field Goal Percentage 2016-2017 Season
Top Five Best 3-Point Field Goal Percentage 2016-2017 Season
Conference Record Standings (2017)
The University of Tulsa saw no contest for first place in the regular-season conference title with a 15-3 record. Tulsa ranked 12 nationally in NCAA Division 1 earned runs (1.72) and 20th in fielding percentage (0.974).
The University of Houston trailed behind 12-6 in conference play. Houston, also the runner-up in the Conference Championship, finished the highest in their program’s finishes led under a first-year head coach, Kristin Vesely.
2017 American Conference Championship and NCAA appearances
Tulsa not only won the regular-season title, they also won the AAC Conference Championship 1-0 against Houston, winning 30 straight for the 16th consecutive season. The Hurricane ranked No. 23 both USA Today polls and ESPN.com polls.
Tulsa qualified for their ninth appearance in the NCAA Regionals under their head coach John Bargfeldt. The Hurricane won their first three games in the NCAA Division 1 Championship but fell 3-0 to Oklahoma in Game 7.
Top Five Batting Average Conference Leaders (2017)
Top Five Runs Scored (2017)
Conference Record Standings and Conference Championship (2016)
Southern Methodist University won the regular-season conference title with a program best record of 18-2. SMU won the conference title both in 2015 and 2016. SMU’s only two conference losses came from Temple, losing 2-3, and Cincinnati 0-3.
Cincinnati was the conference runner-up with a record of 17-3. Cincinnati’s coach, Molly Alvey won the conference’s Coach of the Year award.
2016 NCAA Tournament Appearances
Both SMU and cincinnati made it to the Division 1 NCAA Tournament.
Cincinnati was the first team from the AAC to earn an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Bearcats faced No. 16 Florida State in the First Round where Florida won 3-1.
SMU became the first team in AAC volleyball history to win a NCAA Tournament game. SMU swept Texas A&M in the First Round. SMU advanced to the Second Round but got swept by the No. 4 team Texas.
Top Five Hitting Percentages (2016)*
*(Min. 3.0 TA/set)
Top Five Kill Percentages (2016)
2016 1st Team All-Conference Honors
Jale Hervey, University of Central Florida
Kia Bright, University of Central Florida
Carly Nolan, Cincinnati
Jade Tingelhoff, Cincinnati
Jordan Thompson, Cincinnati
Janelle Giordano, Southern Methodist University
Katie Hegarty, Southern Methodist University
Morgan Heise, Southern Methodist University
Irem Asci, Temple University
Izzy Rapacz,Temple University
Sarah Ray, Tulane University
Erica Bohannon, University of Tulsa
2016 Men’s Championship Results
2016 Women’s Championship Results
University of Southern Florida?
