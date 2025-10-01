Memorial Drive entrance to close Thursday for Memorial ‘70

Ainsley Smyth The Memorial Drive entrance to campus on Oct. 1, 2025. Memorial ’70 honors 31 people including 14 WSU football players killed in a plane crash.

The Memorial Drive entrance to campus off Fairmount Street will be closed Thursday morning for the annual Memorial ‘70 remembrance.

Memorial 70’ honors the 31 Shocker football players, coaches, staff and others who were killed in a plane crash on Oct. 2, 1970, near Silver Plume, Colorado on their way to a game.

The entrance will be closed from 7:30-11 a.m. for the memorial service, which will be at 9 a.m., according to Wichita State Strategic Communications.

People who typically use the entrance during this time will need to find an alternative route. A map of campus can be found here.