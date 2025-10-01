Letter to the Editor: ICE Roundups

As the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) intensifies its operations to round up undocumented residents, I find myself increasingly disturbed on multiple levels. As a professor who collaborates closely with international students, I can perceive their unease regarding the chaotic ICE raids. On the television news, we see ICE agents rounding up undocumented residents, clad in military tactical gear, heavily armed, with no name identifiers and with their faces obscured by masks. ICE officials claim that covering their faces is intended to protect the identities of their agents. It seems that people protesting the mass roundups are taking pictures of the ICE agents and sharing them on social media. ICE officials say that this poses a risk to the safety of the agents and their families.

I find it pertinent to compare this situation to that of local police officers. Local police officers head to work each day without knowing what to expect. They might investigate a car accident, file a report on a burglary or theft, or respond to a large gathering of unruly individuals. In response to such gatherings, they neither conceal their faces nor remove their name tags, as doing so would deviate from sound operational procedures and raise community suspicion towards the police. It is excessive and unnecessary for ICE agents to conceal their identities while making arrests for non-violent immigration violations. Their approach has heightened tensions during mass arrests. As a start, ICE should remove the word “Police” from their tactical vests, replacing it with “Federal ICE Agent” to help citizens differentiate between local first responders (police) and federal authorities.

Another issue is that crimes against undocumented individuals will likely go unreported to local police due to fears of arrest and deportation. Furthermore, the presence of ICE in communities of color raises concern about diminishing trust between these communities and local police. For many years, local law enforcement has been making significant efforts to rebuild trust in these communities.

Tom Homan, President Donald Trump’s border czar, has delivered a stern message to numerous law enforcement officials and city leaders nationwide who have chosen not to cooperate with ICE in conducting large-scale roundups. Is Holman unaware that police departments nationwide are facing a significant shortage of personnel? Local police officers lack both the time and resources to take on more duties. Additionally, there is a debate about whether local law enforcement should participate in immigration enforcement, a role usually managed by ICE.

I also emphasize that, contrary to a narrative frequently advanced by politicians, mostly those on the right, there is no evidence suggesting that undocumented immigrants commit crimes at higher rates. In fact, research has generally shown no connection between undocumented immigrants and crime.

I am writing this letter as someone who has spent 26 years as a professor and police researcher. My perspective is also shaped by my practical experience. Prior to entering academia, I served a successful career in local policing, where I rose up the ranks to supervisory and command positions. In my opinion, there is an urgent need for effective leadership in ICE. Incidentally, I want to mention that I think we should establish a route to citizenship for our undocumented sisters and brothers, but that’s a topic for another day.