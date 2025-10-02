SGA sees over 1,200% turnout increase in midterm elections

Results of the midterm elections for the Student Government Association were announced on Wednesday evening, excluding write-in candidates. Of the 27 seats that were up for election, 8 were filled.

This is the second year SGA has held midterm elections, and this year’s voter turnout was 937, about 6.5% of 14,326 eligible students. This is about a 1,216% increase compared to last year’s turnout of 77 students.

SGA will contact those elected via write-in; they have until Friday at noon to accept their seat, and then will be announced later that day.

Adán Parker was elected as a business senator with 75 votes. There are four remaining business seats that will be certified from the write-in section.

For underserved senator seats, Vincent Farwell was voted in with 280 votes. The results for the remaining three seats will be announced on Friday.

The single Engineering seat that was up for election will go to Alex Le with 192 votes.

Health professions had two empty seats and elected Eiden Hinojosa with 55 votes and Aidan Thibodeau with 53 votes.

One seat was open for an international senator, and Anestacia Marston was elected with 78 votes.

Liberal Arts and Sciences elected Trinity McCarroll as a senator with 232 votes.

Erin Tims was elected to the open Honors senator seat with 91 votes.

The remaining seats – two freshman senators, one adult learner senator, two graduate senators, one fine arts senator and six applied studies senators – were either left uncontested or had a successful write-in candidate.