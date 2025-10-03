Parking lots 21W and 21N closed for Shocktoberfest parade

FILE PHOTO/AUDREY KORTE Wichita State’s Office of Admissions is housed in the Marcus Welcome Center. The WSU Foundation will hold a news conference behind the center announcing major gift Monday, Aug. 31.

Parking lots 21W and 21N near the Marcus Welcome Center will be closed on Saturday, Oct. 4 for the Shocktoberfest parade. All vehicles must be removed from these lots before the closure and find different parking.

The reserved Red Stalls and ADA parking spaces in those lots will not be subject to the closures. The lots will be for guest access as part of the university’s week-long Shocktoberfest celebration.

Visitors may park in open lots without a permit up to three times per semester. The closures are expected to last throughout the duration of Saturday’s events.