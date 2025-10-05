StAf_Shocktoberfest25_SunflowerHeaderDigitalBanner_728x90
GALLERY: Shocker Madness 2025

Zachary Ruth, Garima Thapa, and Mack SmithOctober 5, 2025
Lupe Fiasco performs for shocker fans at Shocker Madness on Oct. 4.
Zachary Ruth
Artist Lupe Fiasco performs for attendees at Shocker Madness on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, at Koch Arena. Fiasco performed for around an hour and a half.
