Wichita State cross country season spices up at Chile Pepper Festival

Seven members of the Wichita State cross country team made their way to Fayetteville, Ark., to compete in the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival on Saturday.

Four runners on the women’s team ran the Harter’s Habanero 5-kilometer race and three men’s team runners raced in the McDonnell Memorial 8-kilometer. Because the teams didn’t send five or more runners per race, the Shockers forfeited points toward the team standings.

Freshman Mercy Jepkoech ran into the top-10 with a 5-kilometer time of 16:54.2. Sophomores Emily See (19:23.1) and Kalyn Willingham (19:26.9), and freshman Jasmine Stiede (19:34.2) placed 178th, 183rd and 188th, respectively.

In the men’s race, sophomore Landon O’Neil (25:51.5) led the Shockers in the 8-kilometer race in 109th place overall. Seniors Ian Hunter (26:12.4) and Riley Vandaveer (26:26.9) placed 137th and 152nd overall, respectively.

Wichita State cross country is set to have its final regular season race in Columbia, Mo. at the Pre-National Invitational hosted by Missouri on Saturday, Oct. 18.