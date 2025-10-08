Last day for free college application for undergrads

File graphic

Prospective undergraduate students in Kansas can apply to college for free from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8. The fee waiver applies to all Kansas residents applying to in-state public colleges and universities.

Students should apply through each school’s designated application portal. These eligible applicants include transfer students, high school seniors and returning students.

For more information, visit the Kansas Board of Regents website or contact the admissions office of the school you plan to apply to.