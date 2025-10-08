Tale of two tournaments: Wichita State men’s golf snags podium, women’s golf avoids last-place finish

It was a tale of two tournaments for Wichita State men’s and women’s golf teams this week at their respective events.

The Shockers’ men’s team fought for the team title at their home Grier Jones Invitational from Sunday to Tuesday, while the women’s team did what they could against a stacked field to not finish last at the Oklahoma Intercollegiate on Monday and Tuesday.

After the three rounds of play, WSU’s men took home third place out of 17 teams, with 865 total strokes (+1).

St. Thomas, in Minnesota, and UMKC tied for first at the Grier Jones Invitational with 862 strokes (-2). Down by six strokes at the end of the second round, the Roos rattled off a 285 (-3) in the final to push the tie at the top in wet and chilly conditions on Tuesday.

WSU’s round score of 281 (-7) in round two was the second-lowest team round of the tournament, one behind Drake’s 280 (-8) the same day.

The women’s team finished in ninth place out of 14 teams, with 616 strokes (+56). The Oklahoma Invitational was shortened to two rounds instead of the original three due to inclement weather on Monday.

Florida won the OU Intercollegiate with 573 strokes (+13), beating WSU by 43 strokes after 54 holes.

Men’s team: Grier Jones Invitational

The Shockers sat in fourth place after the first round of the Grier Jones Invitational, just five strokes back of UMKC for the lead.

Junior Emilio Arellano led the way in round one, shooting a score of 70 (-2) with just one bogey through the first 18 holes of the tournament. Seniors Jose Miguel Ramirez and Jose Carletta, and graduate student Michael Robson each shot 74 (+2) to complete WSU’s scorecard for the day.

Then, the Shockers caught fire.

Ramirez played nearly perfect golf in round two, with only blemishes on the 12th and 15th holes as he took double-bogey on each. That didn’t stop him from making six birdies throughout the round and an eagle on his second hole of the day, however.

Similarly to the first round, the rest of WSU’s scorers shot the same in the second round of the tournament. Arellano, Carletta and senior Mitchell Revie each finished one under par, carding rounds of 70.

The Shockers battled against UMKC the entire final round, but slipped a little to take their third place finish.

Through his first 15 holes, Ramirez sat at +5, but managed to make three-straight birdies to shoot 74 (+2). Arellano had the most consistent round, shooting a 70 (-2) with one bogey.

Robson shot an even-par 70, and Carletta rounded out WSU’s scorers with a 76 (+4).

Arellano recorded his second-consecutive top-five finish, ending the tournament at 211 strokes (-5). Ramirez kept to his consistent start of the season, finishing in 14th place with 216 strokes, good for even par for the tournament.

Robson and Carletta were the Shockers’ next top finishers, ending the tournament in 22nd and 38th place, respectively. Robson shot 218 (+2) and Carletta shot 221 (+5).

Wichita State men’s golf rounds out its fall schedule from Nov. 5-6, as it takes on the Kapolei Invitational hosted by Hawaii.

Women’s team: Oklahoma Intercollegiate

In the first round of the Oklahoma Intercollegiate, the Shockers didn’t do themselves any favors as they sat in a tie for 13th place with American Conference foe North Texas at 316 strokes (+36). The team made four birdies across its six competitors during the round.

WSU eventually pulled away from the Mean Green in round two, jumping four spots on the leaderboard en route to its ninth place finish. The ninth place finish is the team’s worst finish to a tournament this season.

The Shockers improved by 16 strokes in round two, shooting a 300 (+20) on the day.

The field featured seven Power Conference programs in Florida, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Baylor, Iowa and Nebraska. WSU’s second round surge helped it beat out Iowa and Nebraska, which finished in 10th and 12th place, respectively.

Sophomore Kayla Van de Ven was the Shockers’ top finisher, shooting a 149 (+9) for 25th place. Junior Manon Guille shot 155 (+15) for 47th place. WSU’s next top finishers were seniors Kate Tilma and Mackenzie Wilson, who shot 156 (+16) for a tie for 51st place.

Wichita State women’s golf will also conclude its fall schedule from Oct. 20-21 when it competes in the Powercat Invitational in Manhattan, Kan., at the Colbert Hills Golf Course. The Shockers tied for eighth place the last time they played in the Powercat Invitational.