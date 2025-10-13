Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

PHOTOS: Students dance through diaspora in class

The office of Student Engagement and Belonging hosted the dance through diaspora class to learn about and celebrate the African roots of Latin American dance.
Mia Malcolm, PhotographerOctober 13, 2025
Atendees of the dance through the diaspora event learn to execute a turn correctly while dancing the bachata. The event took place Thursday, Oct. 9 in the Heskett Center.
Senior Hairley Jeffery (right) smiles at her dance partner after finishing the bachata. Other attendees look to the instructor for futher guidance.
