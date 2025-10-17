Wichita State volleyball’s offense dominant against Roadrunners

Wichita State volleyball went into San Antonio on a two-game winning streak and faced UTSA, which entered the match on a two-game skid. The Shockers took care of business for a third-straight outing Friday night, winning in four sets, 3-1.

They’ve dropped two total sets during the win streak.

The Shockers (13-6, 5-2 American) defeated the Roadrunners (10-8, 3-4 American) behind an efficient offensive performance and dominant front-line play.

Wichita State will wrap up its brief Texas road trip on Sunday against Rice at 1 p.m.

The Shockers’ offense was impressive all night, finishing with a .320 hitting percentage compared to UTSA’s .134. Wichita State also out-killed the Roadrunners, 57–41, and dominated at the net with 15 blocks to UTSA’s six.

Junior outside hitter Dunning and redshirt senior right side Brooklyn Leggett led the way for the Shockers, combining for 27 of the team’s 57 kills. Leggett finished with 15 kills on a .462 hitting percentage, her 10th match this season with double-digit kills, while Dunning added 12 kills and hit .212. Dunning picked up her ninth double-double this season with 12 kills and 13 digs on the night.

Junior setter Jordan Heatherly led Wichita State in assists with 31, while redshirt freshman setter Sarah Musial chipped in 14.

Wichita State came out fast in the opening set, starting on a 5–1 run and forcing the Roadrunners to play from behind the rest of the way. UTSA cut the deficit to three, 18-15, but the Shockers closed the frame on a 4–0 scoring run, capped by a kill from Dunning, 25-18. Wichita State was in control from start to finish, hitting .400 compared to UTSA’s .176.

The Shockers carried that momentum into the second set, opening with a 4–0 scoring run. Dunning made her presence known early with a block and a kill, while the Roadrunners responded with a short run to make it 8–6. The Shockers answered right back with a 3–0 run and never looked back, taking the set 25–15.

Leggett contributed three kills in the frame as the Shockers’ offense continued to dominate. Through the first two sets, the Shockers nearly doubled the Roadrunners’ kills, 34–18, while hitting .378 compared to UTSA’s .186.

In set three, Wichita State’s offense slowed, hitting just .200. UTSA took an early 6–5 lead, then added a 3–0 scoring run to extend it. The Shockers fought back to tie the set at 11 following an ace from junior Maddie Wilson and later went on a 5–0 run capped by a kill from redshirt sophomore middle blocker Allie Paulsen, 16-11.

Musial delivered the team’s sixth ace of the night, but after leading 23–19, the Shockers gave up a 6–0 run and dropped the set 25–23.

“We need to stay locked in,” Dunning said on ESPN+.

Lock in they did for the fourth set. It started much like the first two, as the Shockers jumped out to a commanding 12–3 lead. Dunning once again set the tone offensively, while Leggett added two kills as Wichita State’s attack found its rhythm.

UTSA managed to chip away, cutting the lead to 16–11 before the Shockers called a timeout, but Wichita State held firm to close out the match, 25-17.

Box score breakdown

Set wins 1 2 3 4 5

WSU X X X

UTSA X

Scorelines

S1: 25-18 (WSU)

S2: 25-15 (WSU)

S3: 25-23 (UTSA)

S4: 25-17 (WSU)

Leaders

Kills — WSU: Brooklyn Leggett (15), Sydney Dunning (12), Allie Paulsen (9). UTSA: Gigi Mason (12), Taylor Gaines (8), Brooke Elliott (7).

Assists — WSU: Jordan Heatherly (31), Sarah Musial (14). UTSA: Megan Hawkins (14), Ilaria Durante (10).

Digs — WSU: Katie Galligan (18), Sydney Dunning (13), Grace Hett (11), Jordan Heatherly (10). UTSA: Giada Obregon (9), Ally Tribe(8), Peyton Turner (6), Ilaria Durante (5).

Points — WSU: Brooklyn Leggett (18), Allie Paulsen (14.5), Sydney Dunning (14), Maddie Wilson (10.5). UTSA: Gigi Mason (13), Taylor Gaines (12), Miranda Putnicki (8), Brooke Elliott (7).