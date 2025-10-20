Q&A with Wichita BOE District 1 candidates

The Sunflower sent questions to all Wichita Board of Education candidates on their experience, priorities and more.

Mackenzie Truelove

Why should Wichita State students vote for you?

I am a WSU Alumnus with a BS in Biological and Biomedical Science and a Masters of Health Administration. I love that school and want everyone that goes there to know that their younger siblings will be represented and cared for in this district. Their future and family’s future plans in the city of Wichita will be feasible with the public education offered here and that their younger siblings, relatives, and friends in the city will be treated like more than just statistics and test scores if I’m elected.

How would you describe the role of a Wichita Board of Education member?

The role of a board member is to represent the community in the decisions being made for USD 259. To build relationships with everyone involved – students, teachers and school staff, families, and community taxpayers – and bring those perspectives to decisions being made. It’s really about being the vessel through which the community’s voice is heard, while still standing on my own steadfast values that our kids in USD 259 schools are full and complete human beings with wants, needs, hopes and dreams, and should be respected as such.

What experience do you have that makes you the best fit for this position?

Background in science and health care — I’m an evidence-based strategic decision maker. What are the symptoms, what causes the symptoms, and how can we implement policy/programs that will treat those causes? We have the ability to care for students wholly, not just look at performance and band-aid when the numbers don’t look right. This creates a trust in the community that’s hard to have right now. Knowing voters/taxpayers care to make students’ lives less challenging builds confidence and personal responsibility for kids to do the same when given the opportunity.

What are your priorities if elected?

I’m looking to pass a bond issue to maintain funding at no tax increase — funding that will go toward building maintenance like correcting heating and cooling issues that are major distractions and health hazards. I’m also a major proponent of the community schools program and would like to expand the pilot district wide — the program helps us care wholly for students and families. I’d also like to protect, support, and implement more robust mental health and health resources in general.

What principles or values would you say are most important to you or would guide your decisions in this role?

I believe in treating all individuals with respect and dignity, whatever that means. Diversity, equity, and inclusion are principles that need to be protected at a time in our history when it’s fraught to be someone that resembles something “different.” I value having hard conversations about hard topics like race, sexuality, gender identity, religion, and culture. I want to build an education system that gives students empathy and personal responsibility to this community, their peers, and their future neighbors.

Are there any past actions of the board that you strongly agree or disagree with? Why?

I think the publicity around the bond issue in February was lacking and there were quite a few miscommunications and misrepresentations that caused it to fail. It’s quite a travesty for our school system for funding to be in question when there are already so many other places from which we stand to lose funding. This is the largest school district in Kansas and we need all the help we can get.

The student population of USD 259 continues to decline in recent years, prompting the closure of several schools. What approach would you take on handling this issue if elected?

I deeply oppose the closing of schools. What’s discussed is closure and moving those students and staff to different schools rather than rebuilding in those neighborhoods. One issue is that it shifts the routines of parents/students trying to figure out schedules and transportation but it also eliminates leadership positions for teachers and school staff which is cause for turnover. It should be an absolute last resort to close schools, but we need to do more to improve and promote our schools to slow the declining enrollment rate, as well.

The board has tentatively approved putting another bond issue on the ballot after voters narrowly rejected the last one. Do you feel another bond is the best option and why or why not?

I’ve talked a great deal about the bond issue but it does need to be passed. The bond which was passed in 2008 will lapse at the end of this decade and, if it does, those taxes will no longer be collected for the maintenance of USD 259 buildings. If things then are still hard economically, it will be very hard to talk voters into another local tax to maintain public schools, which will lead to more closures and severely impact the way education is run in USD 259.

The other candidate for District 1, Diane Albert, has not responded to The Sunflower’s questions yet. Albert, the incumbent, is the current president of the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education. Albert’s priorities are fiscal responsibility and student achievement, according to her campaign’s Facebook page.