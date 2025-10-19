Wichita State volleyball falls to Rice in five sets, snaps win streak

For the third consecutive match against Rice, Wichita State’s volleyball team fell to the Owls in a five-set heartbreaker, 3-2.

The Shockers’ (13-7, 5-3 American) three-game winning streak was also snapped in the loss on Sunday afternoon.

Wichita State was outhit by Rice (11-8, 7-1 American), .243-.199, despite making more kills than the Owls (69-64). Rice also made nine more blocks than the Shockers, 15-6. Wichita State also finished with 31 attack errors, a season-high.

There were bright spots, however.

Sophomore libero Grace Hett broke her career-high 22 digs, and freshman outside hitter McKenzie Jones finished with a career-high 11 kills on a .280 hitting percentage.

Wichita State will return home after its road trip in Texas a match against Tulane. First serve against the Green Wave is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Koch Arena.

Wichita State jumped out to an 11-5 lead in the first set following a 5-0 run that included three kills by junior outside hitter Sydney Dunning. The Owls later clawed to within two points following a 4-0 run of their own and forced the Shockers to call their first timeout, 14-12.

Rice then went on another 4-0 run to take a 16-15 lead. The teams traded points until a kill by senior outside hitter Emerson Wilford sent it to set point, and Wichita State eventually won the frame, 25-23.

The Shockers started the second set fast, going on a 4-0 run to open the frame. Rice took its first lead of the set at 8-7 following a 5-0 Owls run.

After Rice took a four-point lead, 16-12, the Shockers called their first timeout of the set. Later, and down to their last gasp trailing 24-17, the Shockers went on a 5-0 run, but a kill by Rice gave the Owls the set, 25-22.

The teams traded points to start the third set, and the Owls reached double digits first, 10-7. The Shockers later took a slim lead, 14-13, but it was the last they’d ever see during the frame, as Rice used multiple 3-0 runs to take the set, 25-22.

After taking a slim lead in the fourth set, Wichita State was able to maintain it, but Rice kept the Shockers at arm’s length.

Wichita State, however, was able to gain a six-point advantage following a 5-0 scoring run, 23-17. The run by the Shockers provided enough momentum as they won the set and forced a tie-breaking fifth set, 25-20.

A kill by Wilford started the winner-take-all fifth set, but Rice went on a 4-1 run to take the lead, 4-2. Then, the set became a back-and-forth as neither team could create an advantage.

Wichita State took a 9-8 lead after kills from redshirt senior right side Brooklyn Leggett and Jones, but the Owls ripped off a 5-0 run that stole any momentum, 13-9. The Shockers fell quietly after the Rice run, 15-10.

Box score breakdown

Set wins 1 2 3 4 5

WSU X X

Rice X X X

Scorelines

S1: 25-23 (WSU)

S2: 25-22 (Rice)

S3: 25-22 (Rice)

S4: 25-20 (WSU)

S5: 15-10 (Rice)

Leaders

Kills — WSU: Sydney Dunning (19), Brooklyn Leggett (13), McKenzie Jones (11). Rice: Taylor Preston (25), Lademi Ogunlana (14), Aaliyah Smith (14).

Assists — WSU: Jordan Heatherly (29), Sarah Musial (12), Hannah Hawkins (11). Rice: Kaia Mateo (57), Gaby Mansfield (4), Darby Harris (2).

Digs — WSU: Grace Hett (22), Jordan Heatherly (13), Sydney Dunning (9). Rice: Gaby Mansfield (22), Kaia Mateo (19), Darby Harris (13).

Points — WSU: Sydney Dunning (20.5), Brooklyn Leggett (14), McKenzie Jones (11). Rice: Taylor Preston (29.5), Lademi Ogunlana (16.5), Aaliyah Smith (14).