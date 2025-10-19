Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower

Wichita State volleyball falls to Rice in five sets, snaps win streak

Mack Smith, ReporterOctober 19, 2025
Garima Thapa
Wichita State volleyball senior Emerson Wilford (13) digs a ball on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at Koch Arena. Wilford made nine digs and seven kills against UAB.

For the third consecutive match against Rice, Wichita State’s volleyball team fell to the Owls in a five-set heartbreaker, 3-2.  

The Shockers’ (13-7, 5-3 American) three-game winning streak was also snapped in the loss on Sunday afternoon.

Wichita State was outhit by Rice (11-8, 7-1 American), .243-.199, despite making more kills than the Owls (69-64). Rice also made nine more blocks than the Shockers, 15-6. Wichita State also finished with 31 attack errors, a season-high.

There were bright spots, however.

Sophomore libero Grace Hett broke her career-high 22 digs, and freshman outside hitter McKenzie Jones finished with a career-high 11 kills on a .280 hitting percentage.

Wichita State will return home after its road trip in Texas a match against Tulane. First serve against the Green Wave is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Koch Arena.

Wichita State jumped out to an 11-5 lead in the first set following a 5-0 run that included three kills by junior outside hitter Sydney Dunning. The Owls later clawed to within two points following a 4-0 run of their own and forced the Shockers to call their first timeout, 14-12. 

Rice then went on another 4-0 run to take a 16-15 lead. The teams traded points until a kill by senior outside hitter Emerson Wilford sent it to set point, and Wichita State eventually won the frame, 25-23.   

The Shockers started the second set fast, going on a 4-0 run to open the frame. Rice took its first lead of the set at 8-7 following a 5-0 Owls run. 

After Rice took a four-point lead, 16-12, the Shockers called their first timeout of the set. Later, and down to their last gasp trailing 24-17, the Shockers went on a 5-0 run, but a kill by Rice gave the Owls the set, 25-22.  

The teams traded points to start the third set, and the Owls reached double digits first, 10-7. The Shockers later took a slim lead, 14-13, but it was the last they’d ever see during the frame, as Rice used multiple 3-0 runs to take the set, 25-22.

After taking a slim lead in the fourth set, Wichita State was able to maintain it, but Rice kept the Shockers at arm’s length. 

Wichita State, however, was able to gain a six-point advantage following a 5-0 scoring run, 23-17. The run by the Shockers provided enough momentum as they won the set and forced a tie-breaking fifth set, 25-20.

A kill by Wilford started the winner-take-all fifth set, but Rice went on a 4-1 run to take the lead, 4-2. Then, the set became a back-and-forth as neither team could create an advantage. 

Wichita State took a 9-8 lead after kills from redshirt senior right side Brooklyn Leggett and Jones, but the Owls ripped off a 5-0 run that stole any momentum, 13-9. The Shockers fell quietly after the Rice run, 15-10.

Box score breakdown

Set wins       1   2   3   4   5

WSU              X             X

Rice                    X   X        X

Scorelines

S1: 25-23 (WSU)

S2: 25-22 (Rice)

S3: 25-22 (Rice)

S4: 25-20 (WSU)

S5: 15-10 (Rice)

Leaders

Kills — WSU: Sydney Dunning (19), Brooklyn Leggett (13), McKenzie Jones (11). Rice: Taylor Preston (25), Lademi Ogunlana (14), Aaliyah Smith (14).

Assists — WSU: Jordan Heatherly (29), Sarah Musial (12), Hannah Hawkins (11). Rice: Kaia Mateo (57), Gaby Mansfield (4), Darby Harris (2).

Digs — WSU: Grace Hett (22), Jordan Heatherly (13), Sydney Dunning (9). Rice: Gaby Mansfield (22), Kaia Mateo (19), Darby Harris (13).

Points — WSU: Sydney Dunning (20.5), Brooklyn Leggett (14), McKenzie Jones (11). Rice: Taylor Preston (29.5), Lademi Ogunlana (16.5), Aaliyah Smith (14). 

Print this Story
About the Contributors
Mack Smith
Mack Smith, Reporter
Mack Smith is a second-year s reporter, photographer and videographer for The Sunflower. He’s a senior majoring in journalism and media production and hopes to land a job in journalism after graduation.
Garima Thapa
Garima Thapa, Senior Photographer
Garima Thapa was the photo editor for The Sunflower during the 2024-2025 year. Thapa is in their third year at Wichita State, studying communications. Thapa uses she/they pronouns.