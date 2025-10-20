Q&A with Wichita BOE District 2 candidates

The Sunflower sent questions to all Wichita Board of Education candidates on their experience, priorities and more.

Valerie Most

Why should Wichita State students vote for you?

Because I am someone who listens to what is being said and helps make it best for the majority. I have supported my former students in their career choices and in helping them find the right education for them. I have had many students attend and graduate from WSU for many years.

How would you describe the role of a Wichita Board of Education member?

Their job is to support and approve best practices for the district.

What experience do you have that makes you the best fit for this position?

I have been a business teacher in public schools for 31 years, along with being a head volleyball coach, and 29 years were in USD 259. This gives me the experience and the understanding of how the district works and what teachers and students are doing.

What are your priorities if elected?

More effective truancy policy, because there is proven data that says if students aren’t in school they drop out. That does not help them reach their potential or career goals, because they are behind. I also support fewer tests for younger students, supporting teachers, more hands-on activities for teachers to use (community engagement) and a more consistent disciplinary policy.

What principles or values would you say are most important to you or would guide your decisions in this role?

Equity, integrity and transparency.

Are there any past actions of the board that you strongly agree or disagree with? Why?

I did agree when they let athletics continue during COVID – it gave students a feeling of some normalcy (who were active in school). I didn’t agree with the standard reference grading strategy that came out — there wasn’t enough proof that it would make a difference in our students’ academics then and in their future after high school.

The student population of USD 259 continues to decline in recent years, prompting the closure of several schools. What approach would you take on handling this issue if elected?

I believe that the district needs to promote all the achievements that the students have — I have listened to parents talk about someone else’s experience, but I have not heard them talk about the good things that are happening in the district. All the positive things that are going on need to be a louder sound than a few negative experiences.

The board has tentatively approved putting another bond issue on the ballot after voters narrowly rejected the last one. Do you feel another bond is the best option and why or why not?

Yes I do, the buildings are older and need to be maintained, and the only way you can do that is with a bond. At the administrative building — it used to be the old Southeast (High School) — there were bricks falling off the walls during class time in the gyms, and I am sure other buildings are experiencing the same thing. We need to think about what is best for our students and their learning environments.