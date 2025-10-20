Q&A with Wichita BOE District 5 candidates

The Sunflower sent questions to all Wichita Board of Education candidates on their experience, priorities and more.

Amy Jensen

Why should Wichita State students vote for you?

I believe in building strong connections between our universities and our USD 259 community. As an educator for over 30 years and now an adjunct instructor at Butler Community College, I’ve worked closely with students from all backgrounds to help them reach their goals. Through my advocacy for the WSU employees’ union, I’ve advocated for fairness and collaboration across campus. I’m committed to strengthening partnerships between students, educators and the community to ensure Wichita schools serve everyone equitably and effectively.

How would you describe the role of a Wichita Board of Education member?

A school board member’s role is governance, not daily management. They represent the community and make decisions that promote student success. Key duties include setting a clear vision and long-term goals focused on equity and achievement; approving budgets to ensure transparent, effective use of taxpayer funds; hiring and evaluating the superintendent; and developing policies that guide curriculum, safety and operations. Board members also engage with the community, advocate for public education and hold the district accountable through data-driven evaluation to ensure every student has access to quality learning.

What experience do you have that makes you the best fit for this position?

With over 30 years in public education, I bring deep experience and commitment to serving students, families and educators. I’ve spent my career teaching and supporting students at all levels, and I believe in public education. I have leadership skills and experience in advocacy, collaboration and fair policy development. These experiences have prepared me to represent our community effectively and ensure every student has access to high-quality education and opportunities for success.

What are your priorities if elected?

My top priority is expanding the Community Schools model in USD 259, which strengthens the connection between schools, families, and neighborhoods. Community Schools serve as hubs for learning, health, and social support, ensuring every child has the resources to succeed. By partnering with local organizations and families, we can address barriers to learning, improve attendance and create safer, more supportive environments. Investing in this model means investing in the whole child — academically, socially and emotionally — while building stronger, more resilient communities across Wichita.

What principles or values would you say are most important to you or would guide your decisions in this role?

The values that guide me are collaboration, equity and integrity. My 30 years working with students and education leaders have shown me the power of listening, teamwork and shared purpose. I believe strong public schools are the foundation of thriving communities, and I’m committed to protecting and strengthening them for all students. My work as a union leader has reinforced my belief in fairness, transparency and advocacy — principles I will bring to every decision to ensure all voices are heard and respected.

Are there any past actions of the board that you strongly agree or disagree with? Why?

I strongly disagree with the actions of the three current board members who refused to wear masks during their first official meeting during the COVID pandemic. Their behavior shut down the meeting, disrespected educators and embarrassed our district at a time when schools were working tirelessly to keep students and staff safe. Leadership requires responsibility and respect for others. That moment showed a lack of both. I believe board members must model professionalism, empathy and commitment to the well being of our entire school community.

The student population of USD 259 continues to decline in recent years, prompting the closure of several schools. What approach would you take on handling this issue if elected?

Declining enrollment in USD 259 reflects a statewide trend, driven by factors like lower birth rates, increased school choice options and families moving for economic reasons. Wichita Public Schools continues to provide excellent opportunities for students, families and staff. If elected, I would focus on strengthening neighborhood schools through the Community Schools model, expanding career and technical programs, voting to support a bond to improve our aging facilities and improving community engagement to attract and retain families who see Wichita schools as the best choice for their children’s future.

The board has tentatively approved putting another bond issue on the ballot after voters narrowly rejected the last one. Do you feel another bond is the best option and why or why not?

I support putting another bond issue on the ballot. Wichita students deserve safe, modern schools that meet today’s learning needs — from updated technology and secure entrances to energy-efficient buildings and accessible classrooms. A new bond would allow the district to repair aging facilities, expand early childhood programs, and upgrade career and technical education spaces. Investing in our schools is investing in Wichita’s future. Strong facilities attract families, retain teachers and ensure every child learns in an environment that supports success.

The other candidate for District 5, Kathy Bond, has not responded to The Sunflower’s questions yet. Bond, the incumbent, is a former business owner and licensed teacher in Wichita and Derby schools. Bond’s top priority is improving academic achievement, according to her campaign’s website.