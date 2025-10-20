Q&A with Wichita BOE District 6 candidates

The Sunflower sent questions to all Wichita Board of Education candidates on their experience, priorities and more.

Hazel Stabler

Why should Wichita State students vote for you?

Wichita State students should vote for me because I believe strong public schools are the foundation of a strong Wichita. When K–12 students are well-prepared, our entire community benefits — including local universities and the workforce. I bring experience, accountability and a commitment to ensuring every student graduates ready for college, career, or technical programs — including those offered at Wichita State.

How would you describe the role of a Wichita Board of Education member?

A Wichita Board of Education member serves as a representative of the community — setting policies, approving budgets and holding the district accountable for student success. Our job is to make decisions that ensure every child receives a high-quality, equitable education in a safe, supportive environment, while working collaboratively with families, staff and community partners.

What experience do you have that makes you the best fit for this position?

I bring experience both inside and outside the classroom. As a former paraeducator in Wichita Public Schools, I understand the daily challenges students and staff face. Serving on the Board of Education has allowed me to focus on student achievement, fiscal responsibility and community partnerships. I also serve on several local and national boards, giving me the leadership, perspective and collaboration skills needed to strengthen our schools and support every student’s success.

What are your priorities if elected?

My priorities are to ensure every student can read by third grade, graduate with a plan for their future and learn in a safe, inclusive environment. I will continue supporting teachers with competitive pay and resources, expanding workforce and college readiness programs, improving mental health supports, and maintaining fiscal responsibility so our schools stay strong and our students are prepared for life after graduation.

What principles or values would you say are most important to you or would guide your decisions in this role?

The values that guide me are equity, integrity, transparency and accountability. Every decision I make is centered on what’s best for students — ensuring they have equal opportunities to succeed regardless of background or school location. I believe in listening to the community, using resources wisely and always leading with honesty and fairness to build trust and deliver results for Wichita families.

Are there any past actions of the board that you strongly agree or disagree with? Why?

I strongly supported expanding ESOL programs to every school so that all students, regardless of language, have access to quality instruction and support. I also supported the updated “bell-to-bell” cell phone policy, which improved focus in classrooms and reduced distractions. These decisions reflect my belief in equitable education, safe learning environments and policies that help both students and teachers succeed.

The student population of USD 259 continues to decline in recent years, prompting the closure of several schools. What approach would you take on handling this issue if elected?

Declining enrollment is a complex issue that must be handled with transparency, data and community input. I believe we should explore creative solutions before closing schools — such as repurposing underused buildings for early learning centers, workforce training, or community partnerships. Decisions must consider both educational impact and neighborhood vitality, ensuring that every action strengthens our district and keeps families connected to their community schools.

The board has tentatively approved putting another bond issue on the ballot after voters narrowly rejected the last one. Do you feel another bond is the best option and why or why not?

Yes, if it’s built on community trust, transparency and clear priorities. Many of our buildings need safety, accessibility and technology upgrades that can’t be covered by the regular budget. However, before moving forward, I believe the district must listen carefully to voters, show exactly how funds will be used, and ensure accountability so the community understands how the bond will directly benefit students and classrooms.

Amy Warren

Why should Wichita State students vote for you?

I wish I realized in college how crucial local elections were! For our WSU students, your decisions to vote impact our city’s future and yours as well! I want to ensure you have fantastic schools in your neighborhood, well-equipped citizens, and hopefully a place you’d like to work! I’m asking for your vote as a parent who lives every day seeing what it means to have quality educators, staff, and community pour into our kids. Please review the answers below and reach out with questions through my website www.WarrenForWichitaSchools.com.

How would you describe the role of a Wichita Board of Education member?

The BOE creates a vision for WPS (Wichita Public Schools) that reflects the values of our citizens, neighborhoods and city, and makes well-researched policy decisions while working with the superintendent to fulfill district directives. We must accomplish this goal while directing more than a $1 billion budget. In-depth review of policies, handbooks and procedures and building strong connections with community members is imperative. Board members should draw upon the knowledge and experience of school, staff and community professionals throughout the process. The board members should actively promote WPS!

What experience do you have that makes you the best fit for this position?

I’m the only candidate with kids in the home currently attending WPS. For the past decade, I’ve volunteered in the district, run parent groups, organized school events, fundraised, and focused on encouraging parent involvement. At the district level, I participate on a technology planning committee, and was the WPS parent representative for the State BOE Task Force for personal electronic device recommendations. I’ve also served as Co-Chair of the KS Coalition For Distraction Free Schools and am part of the Screens In Schools national working group with the non-profit Fairplay.

What are your priorities if elected?

1. Advocating for a school bond that addresses the needs of our public education system and reflects the values of our communities. My priority is to support solutions that provide for small class sizes and keep neighborhood schools open.

2. Addressing distracting technology in schools (better safeguards and effective design for school-issued devices) and revising our Personal Electronic Device policies using model policies with demonstrated success nationally.

3. Supporting all educators and staff with competitive pay, classroom support and safe work environments which can lead to better job satisfaction and retention.

What principles or values would you say are most important to you or would guide your decisions in this role?

I can’t distance myself from these decisions since many will affect my own children, their peers, our neighbors and city at large. I will do my best to look at decisions from an informed standpoint of how it affects the most vulnerable student or family. I consider which influences are behind the decisions – is it guided by corporate interests or informed by independent research? How does this decision support developing human connection, critical thinking, and grit, or does it displace meaningful learning for the sake of ease or expediency?

Are there any past actions of the board that you strongly agree or disagree with? Why?

I was concerned at the speed with which we scrubbed our DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) language in WPS. I consider the diversity of our district one of its greatest strengths. I recognize pressure from Executive Orders can be daunting, but I would have liked to push back a bit. While I understand we maintained many of the initiatives, I think there may be a time where our district needs to stand up for our values through other legal means.

The student population of USD 259 continues to decline in recent years, prompting the closure of several schools. What approach would you take on handling this issue if elected?

This question is complex and with only 90 words to answer these questions it would be difficult to address this fully. A brief answer is that I want to review the measures with which we’ve decided to close schools, and think through the unintended consequences more fully, such as how closures disincentivize families moving to Wichita in the future. We should also identify the programs and opportunities that other districts and private schools offer that may be meeting the needs of school-aged children better than WPS currently.

The board has tentatively approved putting another bond issue on the ballot after voters narrowly rejected the last one. Do you feel another bond is the best option and why or why not?

I voted for the last bond, and along with many people who voted yes, I desire to see a better option and more effective communication next time. Voters wonder how it makes sense to ask for more money just to turn around and close schools. I will vote to seek another bond issue, but we need one that meaningfully addresses feedback from the community about the last bond and the overall direction of the district. If we do that, we’ll see our bond pass with robust support from our community.