OPINION: Wake up and vote, Wichita

As we approach election season, it’s easy to get caught up in the national chaos and noise that has plagued Americans since November. But for Wichita, the truth is, local elections are just as crucial, if not more so.

The decisions made by your city council, school board, and county commissioners shape the streets you drive on and the schools Wichita children attend. What is happening in D.C. trickles down, yes, but it is what happens in City Hall that hits your wallet, or makes your regular commute to work and school all the more backed up because of construction.

With City Council district seats 1, 3 and 6 up for election, you will have a direct say in who shapes the future of your neighborhood.

Whether you live in College Hill, South Wichita, or the Riverside area, the person you elect will directly influence everything from zoning laws to neighborhood development.What’s on the line?

If you are driving on terrible roads and paying high property taxes or the increasing cost of city services, part of that is the City Council is who is grinding your gears. They decide how much funding goes to your local fire department or if high-flooding streets can get an improvement. Different politicians will pay attention to your needs, while others may ignore them. (Yes, District 3, I am upset about the terrible roads, the constant terrible smell in the air and flooding.)

The council also sets zoning laws. Translation: they can make the decisions that impact everything from new housing developments to whether your favorite community spots are sold off to someone who wants to build on it — especially since we do not need another car wash built in Wichita for at least a lifetime.

If you prefer the quiet, relaxing vibe during the weekends or have a hard time focusing while completing school work, maybe the politician who is pushing for new developments and construction near your neighborhood is not your answer.

These choices in the election impact your quality of life.

Then there is the school board.

If you have kids, want kids within the next few years, or if you just care about the future of Wichita’s education system, the school board races are key. The people elected in this November will have a say in everything from school safety to teacher pay and even school closures.

The decisions they make tomorrow can have a trickle down effect to impact future children, especially if their decisions are set in a more permanent fashion like the recent school closures happening across Wichita.

These races don’t tend to get as much attention as city elections, but they have huge consequences for local students, teachers and families. These elected positions are in charge of the educators for children; their choices shape the lives of upcoming generations, like derailing an entire family to close six schools across the city.

I am tired of seeing teachers not given enough money to buy school supplies for their classrooms. A hundred dollars for the whole year is ridiculous, and honestly, offensive.

If a teacher cannot afford to get the bare minimum supplies, that reflects poorly on these elected officials. Because if a school board official cares so much about the school system, why would they want to screw over the backbones of that system?

If we want Wichita to grow and thrive, we need strong public schools that prepare the next generation for success. What’s crucial here is that your vote is not just about picking names on a ballot; it is about picking people who will be the decision-makers for your community.

Listen to what these candidates are saying, what their goals are. Compare and contrast topics on their agenda in regards to what the community needs, and what you need. Even a pro-con list of voting for these people will suffice.

As we approach the election on Nov. 4, take the time to educate yourself about the candidates. Attend forums, meet-and-greets and listen to their goals. There is a harsh difference between a person in power that genuinely cares about the community around them, and others that want the title, power and attention.

The last thing I cannot say loud enough is to vote with empathy. Vote with love for your community as Wichita faces a new term of people in power.

Choose to affect Wichita for the better and not to ignore its cries for help within streets, businesses and schools.