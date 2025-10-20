The D.R.E.A.M. for a more accessible Wichita State

D.R.E.A.M., which stands for Disability Rights, Education, Activism and Mentoring, is a student-led organization aiming to make college campuses more accessible for students with disabilities. There are chapters in 83 post-secondary institutions across the United States, including one at Wichita State.

One of D.R.E.A.M.’s main goals as an organization on campus is to be a place where people with disabilities can go to raise concerns they might have, seek help, or just be around people who can relate to what they go through.

“We are charged with the mission to create a space for disabled students and allies on campus,” Victoria Owens, WSU chapter president and accessibility coordinator, said. “To build community, to talk about advancing legislation and policy that supports the disabled community, discussing barriers to access, and also just giving people who are disabled a space on campus to talk to other disabled people or allies.”

Sydnie VanArsdale, a junior majoring in political science with a minor in ASL, serves as the vice president of the group. She sees it not as just about inclusivity, but also equity.

“Fundamentally, the purpose of D.R.E.A.M. is to ensure that students with disabilities, in all forms, are supported in success, most importantly within the sphere of education and existing as a college student,” VanArsdale said. “Whether it’s facilitating accommodations, educating students about disability rights, or helping them access available resources, D.R.E.A.M. plays a vital role in empowering our community.”

Hashim Syed, a senior majoring in communications, is the group’s marketing director. Syed said he wants “to help bridge the divide between students with and without disabilities.”

“My hope is to create more moments of connection and understanding, where people can see past labels and learn from each other’s experiences,” Syed said. “Despite the challenges, those with disabilities are able, and they have so much to contribute when given the opportunity.”

In their effort to create a safe space for disabled students and bring light to challenges and issues the community might face, D.R.E.A.M. hosts several on-campus events. Some upcoming events include ‘Ghouls Night In’ – a movie night for the Halloween season, a gratitude gathering for Thanksgiving, a know your rights meeting in November and, to round out the semester during finals week, Cocoa & Cram.

“For me, D.R.E.A.M. represents belonging,” Syed said. “Living with vision loss has taught me a lot about resilience and confidence. Now, through D.R.E.A.M., I hope to use that experience to advocate for others and help create a campus where students with disabilities feel seen, valued and included.”

D.R.E.A.M. hopes to raise awareness and educate people on the struggles that disabled people face.

“It’s one thing that a lot of people misunderstand — especially people who aren’t part of the community — is that all of us will be disabled at one point,” Owens said. “If we are … able to age past a certain time, our bodies deteriorate. We are disabled by time; everyone will be a part of our community. It can also happen at the snap of your fingers; you can be a part of our community. A lot of people have temporary disabilities, pregnancy is one of them.”

D.R.E.A.M. members’ work goes beyond events on campus; there have been several people affiliated with the organization who have been very involved in the Student Government Association. Owens is now in her fifth year as a member of the SGA. Another member of the executive team and Owens’ twin sister, Adriana, served as the student services chairperson when Owens served as the speaker of the Student Senate.

D.R.E.A.M. will continue to have events this semester and in the next. The team is determined to provide a community for students who might be disabled and to bring awareness to issues that they face.

“If I had been aware of D.R.E.A.M. and the resources it provides during my first semester at WSU, a time when I was trying to cope with significant personal challenges on top of disability related issues, I believe that transition would have been significantly easier,” VanArsdale said. “I know there are many students on campus who are in similar situations, unaware of the extensive support available to them and how much it could benefit their college experience.”