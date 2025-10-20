Opinion: You matter – vote!

Our country has handed down many problems to current young adults and unfortunately, that means it is up to us to fix it. When change is needed, we as young people should not expect it to come naturally. As a whole country, our numbers are large – large enough to make substantial changes. That is why it is the civic duty of every eligible citizen in a democratic republic to vote.

We as students are busy, and that may feel like a good reason to not vote. However, with the number of problems on our country’s plate, such as affordability of housing and health care, social justice issues and more, it is crucial to exercise our right to vote. Working to fix these issues takes a push. We need to advocate for ourselves as citizens and realize how important these things are, otherwise we will become a victim of our own inaction.

According to National Geographic, one vote out of millions may not change much, but if enough people come together to vote, things may go the way one wants them to.

It may feel that some things are out of our control as a single individual, but I believe that is inaccurate. In order to create an effect, we must have an action to cause it. Everyone has personal morals and opinions on things that elected officials do. We should take those feelings and use them as a driver to go out and vote.

According to U.S. News, in 2024, 36% of the eligible population did not vote in the presidential election. That is almost 90 million people.

Another reason why some people do not vote is because of the candidates themselves, which is fair. However, if more people vote locally and elect people they prefer when they are first starting out in their political careers, I believe we could see some of them make their way up and change the stereotypical presidential standards.

Especially as students and young adults, I think we overlook the local and state elections and only see the federal government as the root of our problems. It is harder to hear about local elections because it seems like social media mostly focuses on federal candidates, however, I think local elections are important and very impactful to those living in the area.

We are the future of this nation as it has been given to us whether we like it or not. Our kids, friends and family will all have to endure what elected officials decide to do with it.

The dominoes will fall and we should plan ahead and choose to place the first by voting, if not for ourselves then for our morals in the walks of life. The future depends on us and will reflect our actions now. With the way things are going I know I would like to see a change, but my question is would you?