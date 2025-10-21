PHOTOS: Date with a book
Wichita State office of Student Engagement and Belonging hosted its book swap and craft hour event, in which Shockers were able to make a bookmark to be donated to hospice patients and take a mystery book, with genres and topics ranging from “feminist poetry” to “family secrets.”
Angellica Klingsick, Photographer • October 21, 2025
0
About the Contributor
Angellica Klingsick, Photographer
Angellica Klingsick is a second-year reporter and photographer for the Sunflower. She is a sophomore pursuing a career in missions photojournalism. For fun, she loves to go line dancing with her friends.