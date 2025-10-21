Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

PHOTOS: Date with a book

Wichita State office of Student Engagement and Belonging hosted its book swap and craft hour event, in which Shockers were able to make a bookmark to be donated to hospice patients and take a mystery book, with genres and topics ranging from “feminist poetry” to “family secrets.”
Angellica Klingsick, PhotographerOctober 21, 2025
Angellica Klingsick
Maria Contreras uses a blue marker to color a bookmark. A make and take bookmark/book swap event was held in the RSC on Oct. 16.
Angellica Klingsick
Shockers participate in the make and take bookmark event. Activities included coloring bookmarks, mystery books, and signing a mural.
Angellica Klingsick is a second-year reporter and photographer for the Sunflower. She is a sophomore pursuing a career in missions photojournalism. For fun, she loves to go line dancing with her friends.