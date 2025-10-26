‘Have a vision’: Disney screening inspires Shockers to dream big

Evan Tong Freshman Leeshaud Woodson (left), sophomore Allison Chaney and sophomore Otun Olaotan watch Princess and the Frog. Friday’s showing was part of a collaboration between Alpha Kappa Alpha and the Student Activities Council.

Shockers took time off and enjoyed beignets, crafts and a showing of “Princess and the Frog” on Friday at an event hosted by Student Activities Council and Alpha Kappa Alpha.

Bayou on the Big Screen also featured a table with crafting paper, tools, and magazines that were laid out for viewers to create their own vision boards.

Nakyia Pierce, the president of the Epsilon Alpha chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, was heading the vision board table.

“(Everyone) wants to do something with their lives, and in order to do that, you have to have some kind of vision established,” Pierce said. “No movie captures vision better than ‘Princess and the Frog.’ Girly had a vision, set out for that vision, and got her vision.”

Pierce said that Bayou on the Big Screen was the final event of the sorority’s Skee Week.

“Skee week’s goal is to really show off who we are on campus,” she said. “We’re here to match six initiatives and show that we are in our community.”

Skee Week is a week-long initiative of events hosted by Alpha Kappa Alpha that aims to strengthen sisterhood, community involvement and service.

Madison Miller is the Vice President of the chapter. Miller said partnering with SAC for the event helped draw a larger audience.

“Typically, our demographic is targeted towards Black students,” Miller said, “So partnering with SAC allowed us to get an outreach with people who probably don’t see us on campus as much.”

Alpha Kappa Alpha reached out with the idea of Bayou on the Big Screen to SAC before the semester began.

“We have a bit of a reputation to uphold, and other student organizations can come to us, and we can create an event like this,” Devin Taylor, the arts and culture chair of the SAC, said.

“I love seeing it all come together,” Taylor said. “It all starts as a conversation, and I love seeing it slowly snowball into an event that we can be proud of.”

The sorority hosts events regularly, which it shares on its Instagram.