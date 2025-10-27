OPINION: ‘Just get fries’ shouldn’t still be the vegetarian’s survival strategy

Let’s be real — finding your way around Wichita State as a freshman is tough enough. Between chasing classes, figuring out parking and pretending you know where Lindquist Hall is, the last thing anyone needs is another maze: the Rhatigan Student Center food court. Especially if you’re vegetarian, like me. In life, I aspire to have big dreams without a big back.

Growing up without meat, I quickly learned that “fast food” in America really means “meat and cheese with a side of guilt.” And when every other corner of Wichita screams “McDonald’s” or “Braum’s,” it feels like being vegetarian in Kansas is almost rebellious. The RSC might be our campus hub, but for students looking for healthy, plant-based options, it’s honestly a culinary desert.

Take Starbucks, for instance. I walked in one morning, thrilled to see an Oatmilk Latte on the menu. Finally, progress! Or so I thought. In the microscopic print below, it read: “contains dairy.”

Wait, what?

How do you market something as oatmilk-based… and then still sneak in dairy? If the goal was inclusivity for lactose-intolerant or vegan students, it completely misses the mark. I ordered it anyway (rookie mistake), and by 2 p.m., after teaching and sitting through lectures, I felt sluggish and bloated.

And guess what? It’s not just in my head. Research shows that over-processed and greasy foods can throw your gut microbiome — the bacteria that keep your body balanced — completely out of whack. According to Harvard Health, diets high in processed fats and low in fiber lead to inflammation and fatigue, even affecting mental clarity. Perhaps, this may be an even better option for the mass majority to improve the health of everyone who isn’t vegetarian as well?

Then there’s Chick-fil-A, the go-to lunch spot for most students. I’ll give them credit for their Kale Crunch Salad; it’s light, flavorful and doesn’t make you feel like you need a nap after eating it. But the serving size? Laughable. It’s as if they took a normal Chick-fil-A salad, divided it by three, and said, “That’ll do.” Sure, you can add fries to make it a meal (which I shamelessly do), but let’s not pretend that’s balanced.

Freddy’s? Forget it. Steakburgers and custard — it’s like a dairy and beef explosion waiting to happen. If you must eat there, the skinny fries are the only redeeming factor.

And then there’s Panda Express and FujiSan — the last hopes for anyone craving a little variety. Between shrimp, broccoli, and rice, you can almost create a balanced meal… almost. But even then, the flavor falls flat. It’s food that fills you, not food that excites you.

Here’s my hot take: the RSC’s dining lineup wasn’t built with diverse diets in mind; it was built for convenience and comfort. Wichita State talks a lot about inclusion and innovation, but our food court feels like it’s stuck in the past, catering to one kind of eater. Being vegetarian (or vegan or lactose intolerant) shouldn’t mean you have to compromise taste, health or ethics just to grab lunch between classes.

Maybe it’s time for WSU to put its money where its mouth is and offer students food options that reflect the diversity of the student body. Because in 2025, “just get fries” shouldn’t still be the vegetarian’s survival strategy.