OPINION: Social Media should not be the only place you get your election information from

Free and fair elections are the crux of democracy in America. If you’re an informed voter or are interested in becoming one, you should not rely solely on social media for election information.

In a world where everything is on our cell phones, it is impossible not to be overwhelmed by election information on social media, whether it’s from the candidates themselves or a nameless account.

To be a responsible voter, you should seek information elsewhere, too.

On social media, a candidate can perfectly craft the way you perceive them – they can be funny, smart and even attractive. But you have to remember that the candidate is not your friend. You should be concerned with their policies as much as their cultivated online presence.

Social media can be great for learning about international politics, but for local politics, I recommend local newspapers, public meetings and government websites. In these sources, there lies a wealth of knowledge about current and past candidates and campaigns. Even watching local TV news can be helpful.

For national news, there are many websites dedicated to unbiased news that report on candidates. You can attend a speech by a candidate near you, and you can watch many speeches and live shows on YouTube.

Social media is a fine first point of contact or introduction to a candidate. However, social media is not the place where you should get all of your election information.