Landry Shamet scores 16 in first start for New York Knicks

Former Wichita State men’s basketball player Landry Shamet hadn’t started a game in the NBA since March 1, 2024. That changed Tuesday night.

With New York Knicks guard Miles McBride and center Mitchell Robinson out of the lineup against the Milwaukee Bucks, according to CBS Sports, Shamet was given the starting nod by head coach Mike Brown.

Shamet scored 16 points, recorded three assists and a rebound in 30 minutes of game time during a 121-111 loss to the Bucks Tuesday night.

He also added four 3-pointers on nine attempts, something Shockers fans grew accustomed to in his three seasons at Wichita State, as he was a career 43.7% 3-point shooter.

Even though he scored the third-most points for the Knicks during the game and was one of two players who finished positive in the offensive plus/minus, CBS Sports reported that it’s “unclear whether he will remain in the starting lineup.”

The Knicks, now 2-2 early into the season, will face the 3-0 Chicago Bulls Friday at 7 p.m. CDT in Chicago’s United Center. ESPN predicts that the Knicks have a 63.9% chance of winning at the time of posting.