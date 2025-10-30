Wichita State's independent, student-run news source

The Sunflower
The Sunflower
The Sunflower

Satellite early in-person voting opens Thursday

Taliyah Winn, Editor-in-ChiefOctober 30, 2025
Garima Thapa
Shockers vote coalition hosted the national voter registration day in the north patio of Rhatigan Student Center on Sept. 17, 2024. Food and games were provided to encourage students to register.

Nearly 20 additional early in-person voting locations will open Thursday across Sedgwick County ahead of the Nov. 4 general election.

Most locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, and Friday, Oct. 31, with extended hours on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This election will decide local races, including the Wichita City Council and Wichita school board.

Early in-person voting continues at the Sedgwick County Election Office, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 31, and 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 3.  

To see your sample ballot, which shows the elections you’re eligible to vote in, go to the Sedgwick County website.

All Kansas voters must bring a valid photo ID to the polls. 

A map of Wichita-area voting locations is available below.

