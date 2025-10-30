Satellite early in-person voting opens Thursday

Nearly 20 additional early in-person voting locations will open Thursday across Sedgwick County ahead of the Nov. 4 general election.

Most locations will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, and Friday, Oct. 31, with extended hours on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This election will decide local races, including the Wichita City Council and Wichita school board.

Early in-person voting continues at the Sedgwick County Election Office, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 31, and 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 3.

To see your sample ballot, which shows the elections you’re eligible to vote in, go to the Sedgwick County website.

All Kansas voters must bring a valid photo ID to the polls.

A map of Wichita-area voting locations is available below.