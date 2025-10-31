Dillon Battie’s small habits are building bigger role at Wichita State

Paul Mills knew where sophomore transfer Dillon Battie’s head was during a one-on-one meeting after Wichita State’s scrimmage against Santa Clara on Oct. 18.

Mills recalled the first two questions Battie asked were, “How do I grow?” and “How do I help the team win?” The Shockers’ third-year head coach appreciated the mindset immediately.

“The number of times I’ve had players ask to meet that come in with more than one agenda … I can count on one hand,” Mills said. “I can think back to players that have done it — they’ve all been really good players.”

For Battie, the goal of the meeting was simple. For Mills, the message was clear. Battie wanted to know how he could impact games, and how he could help propel Wichita State to a successful start to the season with Tuesday’s season-opening tipoff against UNC Asheville looming.

“There’s a lot of players that want to be the best player on the team, and they don’t necessarily want to be the best player for the team,” Mills said. “He was asking, ‘How do I be the best player for the team? Like what are the things that I need to do, and not only in my own gain in order to add value, but in order to contribute to winning?’ And just that’s the right mindset.”

Even with a small sample size at Temple last season (41 shot attempts in 155 minutes played), associate head coach Kenton Paulino called Battie a “raw talent” during a Roundhouse podcast earlier this month. Mills said that he can score with the best on the team, but needs to play more under control.

Battie admitted that through watching film, he’s realized what Mills meant by playing more under control. Since then, he’s focused on playing off two feet, using pump fakes and has utilized workouts to help balance.

His experience with the eye in the sky is helping Battie pick up small details that go unnoticed during games.

“You can totally watch and dissect your game down to a T,” Battie said. “You get to improve, that’s how you get better.”

After practice, he’ll go home and watch the film by himself and take notes on what went well and where he needs to improve going into the next practice. It’s those little things that will help better himself and the Shockers.

“The next day coming in, that’s what’s on my mind,” Battie said. “I’ll be like, ‘How can I make sure that my hands are up and I’m in the right position?’ or maybe if I missed somebody on a pass, ‘How can I get the ball to them next time?’”

Even since workouts in June, he’s consistently one of the first people at film sessions, eager to absorb every frame. Battie’s willingness to show up early goes back to what his parents taught him as a kid.

“They always taught me to be punctual. Early’s on time,” Battie said. “Every day we start, I’m just making sure I’m there early so I’m attentive and have my mind locked in on the film.”

That kind of work ethic is starting to rub off on the rest of his teammates. Junior Dre Kindell, also a transfer and an early bird at film sessions, said it helps to build good habits.

“On and off the court, there’s no way you can’t be successful, right?” Kindell said.

Battie’s raw talent may still need refining, but his approach — grounded in curiosity, discipline and team-first thinking — is already helping shape his role.

“A lot that he does is just off straight raw talent,” Kindell said. “So, him working out and everything, being early to workouts and things like that is going to really improve his game.”