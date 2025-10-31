Allie Paulsen blocks, team defense lead to Wichita State volleyball win at FAU

Allie Paulsen continues to reach new heights — literally.

After Wichita State volleyball’s redshirt sophomore middle made five total blocks all last season, she’s averaged 5.8 over the last five matches.

Paulsen added another nine to her season total Friday evening, as the Shockers beat Florida Atlantic on the road, 3-1 (25-22, 25-19, 15-25, 25-18). She now leads the team in solo blocks with seven.

It wasn’t just Paulsen who got in on the blocks for Wichita State (15-8, 7-4 American) in the win, however. Five other Shockers denied an attack, as they made 11 blocks as a team.

Despite being out-killed and having 30 fewer attacking opportunities (155-125 total attacks), Wichita State played better defense. The Shockers made more digs than the Owls (16-8, 7-4 American) on top of out-blocking them, and held Florida Atlantic to a .200 hitting percentage during the game, which is below its season average.

Wichita State also hit .272 during the match, well above the Owls’ .190 allowed hitting percentage.

The Shockers jumped out to an early three-point lead in the first set and later opened a six-point cushion after Paulsen made a kill at the end of a 5-1 run, 16-10. The Owls came back within a point following a 5-1 run of their own, 19-18, but Wichita State managed to stave off the run and took the set.

A 4-0 Owls run in the second gave them their lead of the set, 13-12, after another fast start by Wichita State. A kill from junior outside Sydney Dunning sparked a 6-1 Shockers run to retake the lead, 21-16. The Shockers scored four of the last six points of the frame.

Wichita State let the third set slip away early, allowing multiple Owls runs, 11-6. The Shockers didn’t score more than two consecutive points throughout it.

The fourth set was back-and-forth until two kills from Dunning and one by redshirt junior middle Maddie Wilson helped give Wichita State a little breathing room, 10-7. Later in the set, the Shockers went on a commanding 6-0 run to run away with it.

During the run, junior setter Jordan Heatherly made three service aces, and Wilson made two kills. Wilson and Dunning also combined for a block.

Wichita State travels from the Atlantic Coast to the Gulf Coast of Florida for its next match against South Florida. First serve is scheduled for Sunday at noon in Tampa, Fla.

Box score breakdown

Set wins 1 2 3 4 5

WSU X X X

FAU X

Scorelines

S1: 25-22 (WSU)

S2: 25-19 (WSU)

S3: 25-15 (FAU)

S4: 25-18 (WSU)

Leaders

Kills — WSU: Brooklyn Leggett (19), Maddie Wilson (9), Emerson Wilford (9). FAU: Olivia Hart (13), Kierstin Bevelle (13), Anna Hartman (12).

Assists — WSU: Jordan Heatherly (36), Gabi Maas (10), Grace Hett (2). FAU: Emsley Venard (21), Victoria Hensley (20), Isabelle Northam (5).

Digs — WSU: Gabi Maas (20), Jordan Heatherly (16), Grace Hett (9). FAU Isabelle Northam (15), Emsley Venard (10), Olivia Hart (8).

Points — WSU: Brooklyn Leggett (20.5), Emerson Wilford (10.5), Maddie Wilson (10), Sydney Dunning (10). FAU: Olivia Hart (15.5), Kierstin Bevelle (13), Anna Hartman (12), Libby Ashline (11.5).