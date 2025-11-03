Two Scales, one team: Wichita State women’s basketball sees family connection on the sidelines

(Photo courtesy of Kameir Scales)

Before Antwain Scales ever joined Wichita State’s women’s basketball’s coaching staff, his daughter, Kameir, had already sought out her place on the team — as a student team manager.

“She actually applied for the position under the last administration,” Antwain said. “… Ultimately and ironically, just transitioned to where we ended up getting hired here the following year.”

In her role as a team manager, Kameir prioritizes showing up for the girls.

“Just making sure they have everything that they need,” Kameir said. “Whatever they need, just being there, getting it clear for them, stuff like that.”

Kameir is in her senior year studying sports management. She joined the staff in 2023, the same year Antwain was hired as assistant coach.

Before coming to WSU, Antwain made his mark in the local basketball coaching scene. He started by coaching his girls, which developed into creating a middle school league, and later spent seven seasons as the head girls basketball coach at Wichita South High School.

Antwain said that his “in” to basketball came through coaching his children, including Kameir.

“It was my middle child (Mauri Scales),” Antwain said. “She was involved with basketball and interested in basketball, so I started coaching. And I think just the other girls … came along by default.”

Kameir started playing basketball at 5 years old, with Antwain as her coach. She continued to play up until ninth grade, when she made the switch from playing basketball to focusing on volleyball.

“I played (basketball) in ninth grade, but then that’s when I stopped my journey and just realized that I wanted to be a manager,” Kameir said. “Still involved with basketball, but just being a manager on the side and not playing. But then I just took it from there.”

From there, Kameir became a basketball manager for the team until she graduated.

“I was a volleyball manager at Dodge City Community College, and then after that, I transferred here and I’ve been a manager for three years here,” she said.

At Wichita South, Antwain helped lead the program to four consecutive 6A State Championships, compiling a record of 152-18 (.894 winning percentage). After Wichita South, Antwain coached at Colby Community College before moving to Garden City Community College and then returning to Wichita.

“(Head coach Terry) Nooner got the job here and asked me to come back and join the staff,” Antwain said. “So it’s been a complete journey, multiple years involved. Countless student athletes that are, you know, Wichita grown and been a part of Wichita.”

Kameir said that working with her dad is a blessing.

“Seeing both parents every day and seeing him when I come here,” Kameir said, “it’s a blessing for me.”

Antwain admitted that at work he tries to treat Kameir the way he would treat anyone in her position — as a professional.

“She probably don’t really recognize this, but I try to not even act like she’s my daughter and just try to treat her like anyone else,” Antwain said.

Kameir also said that she feels that they maintain a professional relationship at work, leaning more into their roles.

“I feel like we don’t act too clingy as dad and daughter,” Kameir said. “… When we have practice or games, it’s more of like coaches and management.”

Antwain practices balancing the day-to-day roles they play, along with helping Kameir navigate the professional world of basketball.

“I try to stay out of her lane and try to let her grow and develop as a person,” Antwain said. “And trying to navigate through, if this profession is really going to be truly for her.”

Antwain recognizes the importance of being able to spend time together in a professional context.

“We get to communicate only in this profession as far as basketball is concerned from the business perspective, but outside as well,” Antwain said. “So it’s been important for me because, again, a lot of times, especially with coaching, you don’t get a lot of opportunities to be able to see your kid.”

As a father, Antwain said watching Kameir grow is bittersweet.

“Because having your daughter around is always a priority of importance,” Antwain said. “But being proud of her being able to grow and develop outside of Wichita State and leave, or what they would say ‘leaving the nest,’ as being able to explore her goals and opportunities and what’s going to be beneficial to her in life.”

After graduation, Kameir already knows what her next goal is.

“I want to be a director of operations,” Kameir said. “But it’s just kind of more of finding the next school where to go to, since I’ve never been out of Wichita for real.”

As a father, Antwain recognizes the importance of this opportunity for Kameir.

“It’s a great experience to be able to have my daughter alongside,” Antwain said. “… And hopefully, if she chooses this career pathway, it might be a good opportunity for her as well, not only to get her education, but also professional as far as coaching.”

Both of them, along with the team, agree on one thing. The goal is always to win a championship.

“Ultimately, it is to not only win a conference championship, but a national championship,” Antwain said. “I think anybody who doesn’t have their sights on that common goal is doing themselves a disservice as well as their team. I mean, we try to work hard every day to be the best version of ourselves and to be able to compete and represent Wichita State.”