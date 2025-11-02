Wichita State volleyball sweeps USF, ends Bulls’ 17-game home conference win streak

Wichita State volleyball pulled out the broom for its ninth sweep over South Florida on Sunday afternoon, 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-19).

The Shockers (16-8, 8-4 American) ended the Bulls’ (14-9, 10-2 American) 17-game home conference winning streak in the process.

With the win, Wichita State now sits in a three-way tie for fourth place in the conference standings. The Shockers will have to finish in the top eight to make the conference championship. They have four more regular season matches, three at home.

The Shockers ended the match with their highest attack percentage in conference play, hitting .363 for the match. They also held South Florida to a .185 hitting percentage, the Bulls’ sixth-lowest of the season.

After the teams traded the first 10 points of the first set, Wichita State went on a 4-0 run and forced the Bulls to call their first timeout, 9-5.

After the timeout, the Shockers stayed in control during the frame and a South Florida service error gave Wichita State set point. A kill by senior outside Emerson Wilford ended it.

Like in the first set, the Shockers went on an early 4-0 run in the second and made the Bulls call another timeout. The run stretched to a 9-1 onslaught and the Shockers remained hot throughout the frame.

A kill by redshirt senior right side Brooklyn Leggett got the Shockers to the 20-point mark shortly after a 6-1 run. But with their backs against the wall, the Bull went on a late 4-0 run to trim Wichita State’s lead to three points, 23-20. Kills by Wilford and sophomore outside Nadia Wasilewski ended the set.

The Shockers struck first in the third set with a kill by junior middle Maddie Wilson. Wichita State was the first to reach double-digit points following a 5-0 run, 11-5. South Florida responded with a 4-0 run of its own however, 11-9.

The Bulls later tied the match at 14 points, but the Shockers later retook control with a 5-0 run, 21-17.

A kill by Leggett sent Wichita State to set point following another 3-0 run, 24-18. Junior outside Sydney Dunning ended the match with her 16th kill, a team-high.

Wichita State will travel back home for its next match against East Carolina on Friday. First serve against the Pirates is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Box score breakdown

Set wins 1 2 3 4 5

WSU X X X

USF

Scorelines

S1: 25-21 (WSU)

S2: 25-21 (WSU)

S3: 25-19 (WSU)

Leaders

Kills — WSU: Sydney Dunning (16), Brooklyn Leggett (9), Emerson Wilford (7). USF: Maria Clara Andrade (12), Arianna Beckham (8), Laila Ivey (7).

Assists — WSU: Jordan Heatherly (16), Hannah Hawkins (16), Gabi Maas (6). USF: Raegan Richardson (24), Miya Thomas (3).

Digs — WSU: Gabi Maas (12), Hannah Hawkins (8), Grace Hett (7). USF: Samiha Foster (10), Maria Clara Andrade (5), Miya Thomas (4).

Points — WSU: Sydney Dunning (18), Brooklyn Leggett (9), Emerson Wilford (8), Maddie Wilson (8). USF: Maria Clara Andrade (12), Arianna Beckham (10), Laila Ivey (8.5).